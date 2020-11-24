The marketing department at Northeast Community College has received multiple awards for its work among other two-year colleges.
The National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) recently presented the college’s marketing team with two gold awards and one silver award during its annual District 5 conference, according to a media release.
The 38 categories that make up the NCMPR Medallion Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges in each of the organization’s seven districts.
“Rewarding excellence among two-year college communicators is one of many ways NCMPR supports the professional development of its members,” said Juan Gutierrez, president of the national NCMPR board of directors. “All of the awards, in their own way, say, ‘Job well done.’ ”
The awards demonstrate the best in design and communication at two-year and technical colleges within the association’s District 5, comprising Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, the Canadian province of Manitoba, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Northeast earned a gold award in the annual report category for the college’s 2019 Graduate Report; a gold award for interior signage/displays and graphics for the college’s Lifelong Learning Center’s conference center; and a silver for outdoor media for a wrap design on the college’s truck driving program’s three semi-tractor/trailers.
“It is an honor to be recognized by NCMPR and our peers. There was exceptional work presented again this year by all community college’s represented in District 5,” said Crystal Hollmann, director of marketing at Northeast. “The Northeast marketing team strives to produce quality work that continues to elevate the Northeast brand, advance our creativity and strategies, and overall — communicate with the public what Northeast has to offer students. I am truly blessed with an amazing team with such talent. This recognition is well deserved.”
Northeast’s award-winning pieces will now be considered for NCMPR's prestigious Paragon Awards, which recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges on the national level.
It’s the only national competition of its kind that awards marketing and PR professionals at two-year colleges.
Northeast’s marketing department serves as the clearinghouse for all marketing and promotional materials for the college. The team is made up of Jennifer Greve, executive director; Crystal Hollmann, director; Tara Schilling, marketing coordinator; and Brian Headlee, graphic designer.