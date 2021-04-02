A charitable foundation based in Wakefield is contributing $50,000 to an ongoing project to build new agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College.
The Gardner Foundation provides charitable grants to worthy tax-exempt organizations and was founded in 1990 when the Gardner family sold their interest in the M.G. Waldbaum Co. in Wakefield, according to a college media release.
The foundation’s vision has benefited recipients across eastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa. Trustees are Leslie Bebee, Kirk Gardner and David Gardner.
“Agriculture is so important to our area and we are proud to support agriculture education and future agriculture leaders,” said Bebee, the foundation’s president. “We hope by investing in our youth they will continue in the agriculture industry and farm operations in Nebraska for many years to come. Today's youth are the future of tomorrow.”
Tracy Kruse, Northeast vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation, expressed her appreciation for the support of the Gardner Foundation.
“The Gardner Foundation investment in the Nexus project at Northeast will help provide cutting edge instruction for students in our 13 areas of agricultural study,” she said. “These students are the future of Northeast Nebraska, returning to their hometowns as the next generation of farmers and ranchers and as employees of businesses that support production agriculture.”
The Nexus project includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classroom building, a combined farm operations and large animal handling facility, a new feedlot and lagoon, among other farm structures.
The facilities are under construction near the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex, 2301 E. Benjamin Ave., and the project is expected to be completed by fall 2021.