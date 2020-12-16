Northeast Community College will be receiving $15 million as part of a multi-billion dollar donation to hundreds of organizations from MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Scott announced on Tuesday that she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months as part of a giving pledge she announced in 2019, according to a Northeast media release.
Scott said the selected organizations have dedicated their lives to helping others, serving “real people” face-to-face, day-after-day to alleviate suffering of those hardest hit by the effects of COVID-19.
“On behalf of the board of governors, faculty, staff, students and future students, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Scott for recognizing Northeast Community College with her extreme generosity,” Barrett said. “This donation is in alignment with our efforts to create pathways for all people in our 20-county service area to earn a certificate or degree. It will allow us to more effectively engage with the underrepresented students in Nebraska’s higher education communities by providing scholarships for thousands of people in our region in perpetuity.”
The Northeast Community College Foundation will place Scott’s gift in an endowment to support student scholarships and student success initiatives across the college’s 20-county service area.
Scott said a team of advisers used a data-driven approach to select organizations, identifying those with strong leadership and results, specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and poverty rates, “and low access to philanthropic capital.”
Northeast’s enrollment of low-income, Latin and adult education students is down from 2019. Barrett said Scott recognizes that her generous gift can make a difference in the region by creating opportunities for economic mobility, addressing equity and improving access.
Barrett said the work Northeast has undertaken aligns with Scott’s values and philosophies in how it is addressing workforce development; providing avenues of success and opportunities for English language learners and first-generation college students; concentrating on diversity, equity and inclusion; supporting the expansion of rural broadband; and much more.
“Her gift will help in so many ways for not only our students, but for our entire 20-county region,” Barrett said. “Words of ‘thanks’ are simply not enough.”
In total, 384 organizations in 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., will share $4,158,500,000 in gifts, including food banks, emergency relief funds “and support services for those most vulnerable.”
Scott said she was “far from completing” her giving pledge, and she urged others to follow her lead.
“If you’re craving a way to use your time, voice or money to help others at the end of this difficult year, I highly recommend a gift to one of the thousands of organizations doing remarkable work all across the country,” Scott said in the release. “Every one of them could benefit from more resources to share with the communities they’re serving. And the hope you feed with your gift is likely to feed your own.”
Barrett received news of the donation after receiving an email that read, “I support the efforts of a philanthropist who is interested in contributing to Northeast Community College. I was hoping we could schedule a quick 15-minute follow-up call to discuss next steps.”
“I was quite skeptical at first, but I still scheduled a call — what did I have to lose? The call was late in the day just two weeks ago,” Barrett said. “After a brief conversation, I hung up the phone and just had a good cry. I was overwhelmed by the emotion, the opportunity and the responsibility. Scott’s representative articulated that the success of Northeast Community College and my life’s journey in higher education had been noticed.”