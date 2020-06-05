Northeast Community College President Leah Barrett released a video statement Friday regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.
“What is happening in our country hurts. This is a difficult time,” Barrett said. “The frustration, the anger, the pain is real. We each feel it. I know it's summer and we are living in a pandemic...but it is very important to find ways to engage our families, our friends and our colleagues in discussion and reflection.”
Barrett encouraged viewers and Northeast students, staff and faculty to ask crucial questions about how racism impacts the college’s 20-county service area. She also said that people should ask themselves how to engage in positive dialogue about racism in America.
“There are no easy answers, but dialogue is imperative to finding solutions,” Barrett said. “It is so important that Northeast welcome all students in an effort to help them reach their goals in an environment free of harassment and discrimination.”
The Norfolk college has started holding open dialogue sessions for students and employees. It’s important for people to treat each other with respect without using inappropriate language or improper behavior, she said.
“Everyone has a right to feel safe in our learning environment regardless of their race, ethnicity, their religion, their sexual orientation, their gender, their political belief,” Barrett said. “We need to speak out when hateful words or deeds occur. We need to seek out ways to be kind, to be respectful, offer a hand to one another, begin a dialogue to learn more about different cultures and make a positive difference as we move forward.”