Northeast Community College has added more stars and stripes to its collection that has special significance after traveling from a world away.
Air Force Lt. Col. Wendi Sazama informed the college that a flag of the United States was flown over the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Oct. 3 in honor of Northeast, according to a media release.
In addition to the flag, an accompanying certificate reads, “Be it known by all, that this flag was flown over the face of the enemy, illuminated in the dark by the light of justice and bears witness to the removal of terrorist forces threatening the freedom of the United States of America. It was flown with great honor and pride over our nation’s Embassy, where each day Americans fight the Global War on Terrorism in remembrance of all who have lost their lives.”
Leah Barrett, the president of the college, shared news of receiving the flag and certificate during a recent monthly meeting of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors.
“On behalf of Northeast Community College, we extend our gratitude to Lt. Col. Sazama for her support of our college and proudly accept this most important symbol of our nation,” Barrett said.
Sazama, originally from Bloomfield, is a 2003 graduate of Northeast. She was previously stationed at Eskan Village, Saudi Arabia, where she served as the staff judge advocate of the U.S. Military Training Mission. She is presently stationed at the U.S. Africa Command, based in Stuttgart, Germany.
After earning a paralegal studies certificate from Northeast, Sazama received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wayne State College, followed by a master’s of business administration and juris doctorate from the University of South Dakota.
She then obtained a master of law in military law with an international and operational law specialty at the Army Judge Advocate General’s Legal School and Center.
During her induction into Northeast’s Alumni Hall of Success in 2016, Sazama said, “The foundational courses that the (Northeast) paralegal certificate program provided me are those that took me from one part of my education to another, and served as a stepping stone to progress down the road that I’m currently at today.”
Barrett said Northeast Community College is honored to receive the extraordinary recognition.
“The flag of the United States reminds us that people such as Lt. Col. Sazama have dedicated their lives to serve and defend our nation, for which we are most grateful,” she said.
The flag and the certificate are on display next to the college’s Wall of Honor inside the main entrance of the Maclay Building on the Norfolk campus.