The fight to raise awareness and find a cure for the progressive nervous system disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is still continuing nearly 80 years after baseball player Lou Gehrig’s death.
Some health and wellness students at Northeast Community College are among those who are doing what they can to help during a recent community walk fundraiser, according to a news release.
During the virtual ALS in the Heartland Norfolk and Columbus Community Walk, students raised about $1,800 for people with ALS.
“The event was held virtually, and participants could walk at whatever location they wanted, even if it was inside their own home,” said Laura Schwanebeck, program director. “Pictures and videos could be posted to the ALS in the Heartland Facebook page. In total, the class raised nearly $1,800.”
ALS in the Heartland is neither funded by nor affiliated with a national association; 100% of funds raised during the walk remain in Nebraska and Iowa and immediately support people with ALS living in those states.
ALS is a rapidly progressive, invariably fatal neurological disease that attacks the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscles. The cause is unknown.
There are no known preventive measures, and there is no recognized cure. Approximately 30,000 people nationwide suffer from ALS.
Northeast’s PTA program has participated in the ALS in the Heartland Norfolk and Columbus Community Walk since 2007, Schwanebeck said.
“Having our students take part in this event is a wonderful opportunity for them to not only give back to an amazing organization, but to experience the effect that ALS has on the lives of patients and their family members,” she said.
Schwanebeck said that on the day of the walk, students spent time creating posters and speaking with family members who have had loved ones affected by the disease.
“The biggest part of the day is the ceremonial walk around Skyview Lake (in Norfolk) to honor those who are living with and those who have lost their lives to the disease,” she said.
Participation by Northeast PTA students in the ALS Community Walk is part of a service learning activity that is designed to encourage self-reflection and professional growth.
“We are pleased to take part in the ALS in the Heartland Community Walk and do our part to raise awareness of the disease and the organization,” Schwanebeck said.