Nebraskans who have experienced the effects of the pandemic through their work have an opportunity to be trained or retrained with skillsets that will allow them to pursue employment in high-demand careers and industries.
Northeast Community College is partnering with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Department of Labor on a Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative (WRI), which will provide scholarship dollars to cover tuition and examination fees to eligible individuals who enroll in designated training programs, according to a college media release.
The average scholarship will be approximately $1,100.
“The initiative will facilitate collaboration among Nebraska economic and labor research organizations, business and industry leaders, chambers of commerce and Nebraska’s community colleges to identify ongoing high-demand jobs and projected workforce skillsets for emerging industries,” said Cyndi Hanson, dean of workforce development at Northeast. “This training initiative will utilize the Nebraska Community College System's training infrastructure and connection to businesses to assist workers that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.”
A number of existing programs offered through Northeast Community College are eligible to students who wish to utilize the WRI scholarship, including nursing and health, professional truck driving, drafting, manufacturing automation, forklift certification and more.
New programs and classes at Northeast include short-term welding, fiber optic installation, manufacturing maintenance and more.
The grant also provides a career coach to students. Hanson said a part-time temporary position would be hired to provide these services.
“This position will collaborate with the Nebraska Department of Labor and employers in the region to identify programs of support, employers of interest and opportunities for work-based learning,” Hanson said.
The career coach also will meet with each program participant to assist students in clarifying educational outcome goals, scheduling a time for certification exams, job search preparation and job search assistance. The career coach also will refer students to other Northeast Community College resources as needed.
One scholarship will be awarded per applicant. All courses must be completed by March 31, 2021. Students who drop, withdraw or change plans will be required to repay funds.
Applications for the Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative scholarships will be accepted through Sept. 30. Northeast may award up to 847 scholarships before Sept. 1, with potential for more from Sept. 2-30.
Employers may refer candidates.
“We are also looking for business partners who are willing to collaborate on providing work-based learning opportunities to support the skills training,” Hanson said. “This can include anything from internships, apprenticeships and internships to job shadows and worksite visits.”
Interested parties may send an email to GetNebraskaGrowing@northeast.edu.
“We have employers in each one of our community college service areas who are looking for skilled employees,” said Greg Adams, executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association. “This scholarship opportunity is about moving quickly to train and place persons whose employment has been negatively impacted by COVID. Knowing the labor needs of Nebraska’s employers and moving quickly to provide needed training is what our colleges are prepared to do.”
Leah Barrett, Northeast president, said the initiative highlights the work Northeast is committed to offering its students every day.
“Northeast Community College will be an integral part in the recovery from the pandemic as we move forward to address the needs of our employers across the institution’s 20-county service area,” Barrett said. “We are pleased to partner with the state of Nebraska in offering our services that will allow our constituents whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 the opportunity to get back to work.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the initiative, go to northeast.edu/workforce-retraining or call 402-371-2020 or 800-348-9033.