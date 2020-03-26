BELLEVUE — Phi Theta Kappa has named Bellevue University to its exclusive 2020 Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll that recognizes the top four-year colleges and universities for supporting community college transfers.
Bellevue University was the only Nebraska institution recognized on the honor roll and one of 122 institutions recognized nationwide. Bellevue University partners with Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
According to Phi Theta Kappa, colleges were selected based on their Transfer Friendliness Rating, which is determined by the online profile the college creates in PTK Connect.
PTK Connect is Phi Theta Kappa's online tool that helps students find their best-fit colleges, career pathways and more. The tool includes specific information about admissions practices, cost of attendance, campus life, recruitment practices and peer reviews and reflects the transfer student experience at specific colleges. The top 25% highest-rated colleges are named to the PTK Transfer Honor Roll.
Dr. Mary Hawkins, Bellevue University president, said the recognition exemplifies the university's commitment to helping community college graduates advance and achieve their career potential by completing their bachelor's degree.
"After helping more than 20,000 community college transfer students earn their bachelor's degrees, our experience confirms that our most successful students are those who first earn an associate degree," said Dr. Hawkins.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation's colleges.