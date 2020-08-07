The “wild ride” theme for this year’s in-service session for part-time faculty at Northeast Community College was deemed appropriate as more than 200 adjunct and early college instructors prepared for the fall semester.
In a normal year, this particular in-service is held in person on Northeast’s Norfolk and South Sioux City campuses, according to a media release. Because of the pandemic, instructors participated in one of three sessions virtually through Zoom from the Norfolk campus.
Leah Barrett, Northeast president, said the college’s part-time and dual-credit faculty members play an important role in the success of students and the institution.
“They bring a wealth of experiences and a variety perspectives and interests into our classrooms, which, in turn, develop into excellent instruction to our students,” Barrett said. “I am so appreciative that they have decided to join us and work with our full-time faculty and staff and share their time and talents as we deliver a quality educational product to our students.”
The in-service allowed adjunct and early college faculty members to get updates on the college and their respective divisions.
Other items included training and tips that will allow all instructors to use Zoom and record videos, as well as technology updates and the role of teaching during the pandemic.
Barrett told the instructors that COVID-19 has challenged everyone to think outside the box for all parts of their lives, including their work.
“As an adjunct or early college faculty member from Northeast Community College, we ask that you create a classroom environment, being it virtual, online or in-person, where your teaching leads to effective student learning,” she said.
Stacey Aldag, math instructor, and Anthony Beardslee, audio recording technology instructor, led a session on utilizing technology in their classes, as many will be virtual, while others will be more online and synchronous online (virtual). There will be limited face-to-face classes.
Beardslee said it has been a learning experience since everyone moved classes online in the spring when COVID-19 hit. He said the spring semester stretched all instructors in terms of their technical capabilities, as well as discovering what they could accomplish by teaching online.
“If you would have asked me two years (ago) if I could teach any of my audio recording classes online, I would have said, ’No, they have to be in person.’ But the pandemic forced us to be innovative and see what exactly we can accomplish online,” Beardslee said.
The presentation by Beardslee and Aldag was based on what worked in the spring and where there was room for improvement, but it still allows for all instructors to give the best experience possible to their students.
“Some of our students are well-equipped to succeed at taking online classes, but most of them are not,” Beardslee said. “We’re trying to make a situation where they are as comfortable as they can be taking classes online. We want to make this as comfortable as we can and not get overwhelmed.”
Michele Gill, interim vice president of educational services, stressed the importance of safety protocols, such as wearing face masks when necessary and wiping down or disinfecting equipment if instructors are in any of the limited face-to-face classes that will be offered.
“Some of you have programs that you have to teach and do many things that are hands-on. And in doing that, we want you and your students to be safe, so that means you’ll have to take a little bit of extra time to do it the right way,” Gill said. “We all hope you have a great semester. We know there may be some challenges, but we all know that you’re up to the task.”