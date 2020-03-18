Northeast Community College is continually working to ensure the safety and security of its students, faculty, staff and guests amid the coronavirus and COVID-19.
At a city news conference featuring representatives of several agencies on Monday, Leah Barrett, president, said Northeast had extended winter break for students only through Sunday, March 22.
Students and faculty were on winter break last week. All activities and events in all Northeast facilities at all locations also have been canceled through March 22, according to a Northeast media release. This includes the annual Northeast Scholastic Contest and Quiz Bowl that was scheduled for Wednesday.
“Northeast Community College has moved from a monitoring posture to one of planning for how the college may respond to minimize exposure to our students, faculty and staff if such actions become warranted,” she said. “We have developed a COVID-19 strike force team with multiple planning levels that has been meeting to develop plans for continuing instructional and operational activities.”
Team members, made up of staff who work in all aspects of the college, continue to monitor the situation and communicate with students, faculty and staff.
Dr. Michele Gill, interim vice president of educational services, said both full-time and part-time faculty are being asked to prepare to offer courses in alternate formats.
“We have a robust system in our learning management platform to deliver our quality instruction to our students,” Gill said. “Northeast has some of the most talented folks that I have the pleasure to work with, and they are expert faculty who will be able to accommodate educating our students.”
All Northeast-sponsored dual credit classes and Fridays @ Northeast classes are canceled through March 20.
Faculty are working this week to adjust the format of their courses in the context of community mitigation strategies, such as asynchronous and online learning, social distancing, enhanced sanitizing and the avoidance of large groups.
Northeast residence halls and food service on the Norfolk campus will remain open for international students and for students whose students are out of state or students who live outside the immediate region.
Barrett said the college would allow students to live in the residence halls if it is the place they can maintain their own health and safety.
Northeast Community College has taken a proactive step to cleaning facilities while students have been away during winter break. Brian Paulsen, director of safety and emergency preparedness, said the college maintenance and custodial staff started a two-stage cleaning procedure a month ago.
“We have been ahead of the curve for all areas with everything getting cleaned with a disinfectant and then come back and completely wipe the areas down again with another solution,” he said. “This process will continue until we receive word that this is no longer warranted.”
Paulsen said it is important to prepare for this situation the same way one would prepare for any similarly transmitted illness.
All Northeast locations in Norfolk, Ainsworth, Hartington, O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point are following guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Logan Elkhorn Valley Public Health Department and the North Central Public Health District.
Barrett said a landing page on the Northeast website has been created that provides communication updates, information and resources regarding how the college is responding to this situation.
“We will remain vigilant with the ongoing situation and will notify the college community of any additional changes to the plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or other illnesses,” Barrett said. “I want to reassure students, faculty, staff and the community that we will continue to monitor and respond rapidly as we move forward.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Check https://northeast.edu/Coronavirus/ regularly for updates.
WSC suspends in-person classes
Special to the Daily News
Wayne State College announced on Tuesday it would be suspending in-person classes for the remaining spring semester and all courses would be moved to a remote delivery model beginning Monday, March 23.
“Faculty and staff have been working hard to address the challenges of remote delivery as we make this emergency transition,” said Marysz Rames, college president, in an official statement. “None of these challenges are so great that we cannot make this work for you, regardless of your individual situation. We are confident that our faculty will fully utilize the tools at their disposal to ensure you can successfully complete the semester.”
Remote delivery of classes will include any combination of the following: Canvas (WSC’s learning management system), email, phone, video conferencing or mail if necessary for those who lack remote connectivity.
Campus services such as dining, counseling, student health, the library and academic support will stay open to support students, according to the college’s website. Residence halls also remain open to serve students who don’t have another home or can’t currently go home.
When it comes to issues of books and materials to finish classes, Rames said faculty and staff are still working out the details.
“Some of you may also be worried about access to technology or the internet,” Rames said. “Again, we are working to make accommodations for you through creative, flexible approaches that put the importance of you and your education at the front of every decision we make while managing this health crisis.”