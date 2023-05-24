In observance of Memorial Day, Northeast Community College offices in Norfolk, as well as its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point, will be closed on Monday, May 29.
College offices will reopen Tuesday, May 30, at 8 a.m.
Meanwhile, registration continues for summer and fall classes. The June summer session will begin Monday, June 5, with the July session starting Monday, July 10.
New student registration for the 2023-24 academic year is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, through Friday, June 2, and Tuesday, June 6, through Thursday, June 8, on the Norfolk campus.
Different programs will be highlighted each day with two sessions to be held most days. Morning sessions will begin at 8 a.m., with the afternoon sessions at 1:30 p.m. All students and families will begin their day in the Lifelong Learning Center, but associated events will be in Union 73 and the College Welcome Center.
On Thursday, June 1, there will be three sessions with the additional session beginning at 10:45 a.m. Additionally on June 1, tool vendors will be available to students in the Cox Activities Center gym.
New student registration will be at Northeast’s extended campus in South Sioux City on Thursday, May 25, and Wednesday, Aug 2.
For questions or more information on new student registration contact Northeast Community College at enroll@northeast.edu or 402-844-7575.
Fall semester classes at Northeast begin Monday, Aug. 21.