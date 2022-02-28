Students and employees of Northeast Community College came together last week to ring in a unique occasion.
To mark the calendar signaling Feb. 22, 2022 (2/2/22), they braved the cold and wind to come to Union 73 on the Norfolk campus at 2:22 p.m., to observe a moment in time as part of “Two-Two Tuesday.” The Student Activities Council event served 222 free tacos to students (It was Taco Tuesday after all), featured “Two’dles of Fun” selfie stations, the wearing of tutus and the awarding of $222 worth of prizes. In addition, the first 22 employees who attended were treated to free tacos, courtesy of Northeast’s Employee Engagement Team, Human Resources and Union 73.
“Last year around Feb. 21, 2021 (2/21/21), we talked about how we could observe 2/2/22 on Feb. 22 next year,” said Carissa Kollath, director of student activities. “We started planning this because we thought it would be really fun day to do things with tutus and tacos. We thought of things you would have at a 2-year old’s birthday party and things like that.”
When a word, phrase or sequence can be written the same forward and backward, it’s known as a palindrome. With three possibilities to mark the occurrence on Tuesday, Northeast chose midday at 2:22 p.m. The other times were 2:22 a.m. and 22:22 in military time.
“It was a fun opportunity to celebrate a day with such fun and unique numbers,” Kollath said. “We had a wonderful turnout, and the free tacos were a hit. It was nice to see faculty and staff here, too.”
February is filled with other palindromes. Take Groundhog Day, for example, it fell on 2/2/22. Every day last week through today were also palindromes — 2/20/22, 2/21/22, 2/22/22, 2/23/22, 2/24/22, 2/25/25, 2/26/22, 2/27/28 and 2/28/22.
However, Tuesday’s palindrome was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The National Weather Service reports the next time all the conditions align in the same way, including falling on a Tuesday, will be Feb. 22, 2422 — 400 years from now.