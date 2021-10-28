Across the state, there are 379 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, up nine from a week ago, according to the latest numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In the past 14 days, there have been 971 COVID-19 cases in the Daily News’ 24-county coverage area in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. This is a decrease of 109 cases from two weeks ago.
Madison County’s vaccination rate sits at 57%, an increase of 1%. There have been 154 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, with a total case count of 5,511, an increase of 193 over the past 14 days.
With statewide vaccinations, 68.47% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 5.15% are partially vaccinated. Overall, there have been 2,469 deaths and 282,287 cases in Nebraska since the pandemic began. More than 8,033 cases have been reported since two weeks ago.
Norfolk Public Schools also is keeping track of COVID-19 data with weekly updates. According to the online dashboard on Wednesday, five of the district’s 11 schools have COVID-19 cases.
The district’s overall positivity rate sits at 0.58% — an increase from 0.24% last week. The schools with the highest positivity rate are Norfolk Middle School at 0.55%; Norfolk Junior High School at 0.54%; and Woodland Park Elementary at 0.47%. Administrators won’t start discussions about implementing more COVID-19 guidelines — such as mask mandates or increased social distancing — until a building reaches a positivity rate of 2% to 3%.