Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Northeast Nebraska residents to participate in the association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, set for Sunday, Oct. 6, at Skyview Park in Norfolk.
Participants will complete a walk and learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies, enrollment and support programs, and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants also will join in a tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease.
Area resident Sue Wyant walks to honor her father.
“I lost my father back in 1995 and am walking and raising funds to help end Alzheimer's so future families do not have to go through what my family did,” she said. “We need to all work together to find a cure to end this terrible disease.”
In addition to the walk, participants will enjoy live entertainment, free food and interaction with event sponsors Runza, WJAG, Norfolk Daily News, Norfolk Iron & Metal and Continental ContiTech, among others.
“By participating in the Norfolk Walk to End Alzheimer’s, area residents and businesses join the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research,” said Sharon Stephens, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “Until we find that cure, we must all share our stories of how Alzheimer’s has affected our family and friends, and continue to encourage others to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Together, we can do so much.”
Approximately 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed.
Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Nebraska alone, there are more than 34,000 people living with the disease and 83,000 caregivers.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual, visit atalz.org/walk.