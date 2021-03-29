Nebraskans have until Thursday to submit feedback on a health education standards draft that was released earlier this month for public review.
Patti Gubbels, a Nebraska State Board of Education member who represents Northeast Nebraska, said it’s crucial for local residents to officially give their feedback for community opinions to be considered.
The draft is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and is the department’s first proposal for health standards in the state. It covers such topics as disease prevention, substance abuse prevention, human growth and development, nutrition, physical activity and more.
The state department of education wants to hear from the public and receive ideas on how the standards can be improved, Gubbels said.
“They are analyzing that feedback — what are they seeing in terms of trends that people are concerned about, what do people like about the standards they are receiving,” she said. “The staff uses that feedback to revise the draft standards and indicators.”
Residents can take a survey about the draft, which will set the framework for health education in Nebraska if approved by the state board.
“Whether the standards are appropriate or not, there is a space where respondents can really say (what) standards they think should be removed from this draft and why,” she said.
The draft is the department’s first proposal for standards in health education. Since its release on March 10, many critics are condemning specific parts of the draft regarding gender identity, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes.
With the proposed standards, children would start learning about gender identity and stereotypes in first grade. In third grade, students would learn “ways to promote dignity and respect for people of all genders, gender expressions and gender identities,” according to the draft.
Fourth graders would learn to differentiate between sexual orientation and gender identity. They also would be taught to distinguish between sex assigned at birth and gender identity and how they may or may not differ.
In sixth grade, students would learn more about cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and other identities related to sexual orientation.
The standards, like those for fine arts or physical education, would be recommended for districts but not required.
Shortly after the draft release, Gov. Pete Ricketts called for the department to “scrap their proposed sex education topics” because they “inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards.”
Critics also have taken to an online petition that has garnered almost 900 signatures to protest the draft.
The Daily News reached out to several local school districts about the draft. Andrew Offner, superintendent of Winside Public Schools, said administrators are reviewing the standards and will be providing feedback before Thursday.
Norfolk Public Schools said in a statement that the draft “would include significant changes and additions to our current locally developed standards.” NPS parents and community members also are encouraged to give input.
Gubbels said the department of education can only receive comments from the community officially through the standards survey or email. People who voice their opinions online, or through emails to state board members, won’t go on record for the department to review.
“I appreciate knowing what my constituents think and feel, but that information doesn’t become part of public input, so it's not part of the official review process,” she said.
The state department of education will review community feedback and can go through multiple drafts before creating a final document. Board members are scheduled to discuss the standards at their next meeting on Friday, April 2.
Gubbels said the goal is to have a final draft presented to the state board later this fall.
“I am really in a position where I am learning — I am learning what people perceive about the draft, and it's most important for me to listen,” Gubbels said. “I really don’t have a position on the draft because the draft is going to change. My position will come when I see a final product. Then I will know when I am ready to vote.”
Want to learn more?
To read the health standards draft, visit education.ne.gov. Members of the public may submit formal comment by emailing nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov or submit comments online at nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8dI1y2pRSfXlG8R.