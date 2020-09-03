OMAHA — A 48-year-old Norfolk man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months and a day in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher for bank fraud, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced.
Upon his release from prison, Max Kant will serve three years of supervised release. Kant also is ordered to pay $1,590,363 in restitution to Security National Bank. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, Kant owned and operated MK Feedlots in Battle Creek. MK Feedlots would house and feed cattle before they would be sold for slaughter. Kant was a customer of Security National Bank and had an operating line of credit, a real estate loan and a purchase inventory line of credits with Security National Bank.
On April 25, 2016, according to court documents, Kant submitted to Security National Bank a fraudulent live cattle purchase contract between MK Feedlots and what has been identified in the indictment as Company A, wherein Company A purported to agree to purchase 4,000 head of cattle from MK Feedlots in June 2016.
Court documents also show that on July 28, 2017, Kant again submitted to Security National Bank a fraudulent live cattle purchase contract between MK Feedlots and Company A, wherein Company A purported to agree to purchase 5,500 head of cattle from MK Feedlots.
These contracts represented a sizable receivable for MK Feedlots, which induced Security National Bank to extend Kant’s line of credit. In September 2017, Kant admitted to Security National Bank that the July 28, 2017, contract was fraudulent and MK Feedlots closed.
As a result of Kant’s actions, Security National Bank reported a loss of $2.1 million. Security National Bank is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
This case was investigated by the FBI.