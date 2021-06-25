SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCAU 9 has partnered with Flood Communications to enhance Northeast Nebraskans ability to receive KCAU 9 over-the-air.
Starting July 1, viewers who can not receive KCAU 9 by cable, satellite or other services will be able to re-scan their TVs and view KCAU 9 with their antenna.
“We are very excited to be able to now serve the Norfolk, Nebraska, area with free over the air television. Thank you to Mike Flood and Andy Ruback for their cooperation in making this a reality.” said John Curry, vice president and general manager in a press release issued Friday.
"This agreement with KCAU will allow viewers in the Norfolk area to enjoy a top-notch ABC affiliate with even more local programming than is available now." said Jessica Walker of News Channel Nebraska.
KCAU 9 will now be able to expand their viewing coverage into more counties in Northeast Nebraska and showcase stories from this viewing area.