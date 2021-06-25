SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCAU 9 has partnered with Flood Communications to enhance Northeast Nebraskans ability to receive KCAU 9 over-the-air.

Starting July 1, viewers who can not receive KCAU 9 by cable, satellite or other services will be able to re-scan their TVs and view KCAU 9 with their antenna.

“We are very excited to be able to now serve the Norfolk, Nebraska, area with free over the air television. Thank you to Mike Flood and Andy Ruback for their cooperation in making this a reality.” said John Curry, vice president and general manager in a press release issued Friday.

"This agreement with KCAU will allow viewers in the Norfolk area to enjoy a top-notch ABC affiliate with even more local programming than is available now." said Jessica Walker of News Channel Nebraska.

KCAU 9 will now be able to expand their viewing coverage into more counties in Northeast Nebraska and showcase stories from this viewing area.

Tags

In other news

Rescuers focus on detecting sounds of survivors in rubble

Rescuers focus on detecting sounds of survivors in rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Search and rescue teams worked through the night, encountering rainstorms and small fires in the rubble, hoping to detect any sounds coming from survivors following the collapse of a beachside condominium complex near Miami.

5 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic

5 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (AP) — A rare tornado believed to be the most devastating in the Czech Republic’s modern history has torn through the country’s southeast, killing at least five people and injuring hundreds, rescue services and police said on Friday.

1st cruise ship to sail from US as industry seeks comeback

1st cruise ship to sail from US as industry seeks comeback

MIAMI (AP) — The first cruise ship to board passengers at a U.S. port in 15 months is set to sail Saturday from the industry’s South Florida hub in a symbolic stride toward normalcy that will be watched closely by health experts as vaccines curb the coronavirus’ spread in the country.