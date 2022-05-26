With Memorial Day only a few days away, the spiritual opening to the summer is fast-approaching.
As Northeast Nebraskans gear up for the outdoor season, parks across the state prepare for yet another influx of visitors. Fortunately for the region’s residents, there are plenty of options to choose from and plenty of opportunities for excitement, education, relaxation and everything in between provided by Northeast Nebraska’s many outdoor institutions.
Willow Creek State Recreation Area
Located 15 miles northwest of downtown Norfolk, the Willow Creek State Recreation Area is practically right in the town’s backyard.
Deriving its name from the adjacent tributary flowing into the North Fork of the Elkhorn River, Willow Creek encompasses a 1,600-acre land area, including a 700-acre flood control reservoir to protect the nearby town of Pierce.
Though a Nebraska State Park Permit is required for entry, Willow Creek provides many low-cost activities and houses 124 campsites. Additionally, there are 10 overnight horse pens with electricity provided and a shower and laundry house at the campgrounds.
Eleven miles of trails surround the reservoir and lead into Pierce. Boating and angling also are permitted within the waters, although blue algae blooms often close the area off to swimming, especially later in the summer.
The park is also in the process of revamping its archery range, adding a fish cleaning station and upgrading the camping pads’ electronics to accommodate higher loads, according to superintendent Dan VanderVeen.
VaderVeen also noted a marked increase in business for the park as the pandemic has led people to seek out more outdoor activities where the risk of transmission is much lower, which is a trend he expects to continue.
“I think people kind of readjusted and took a different look at how important being outside was,” VanderVeen said. “We’ve seen an increase in all park day-use activities, and that certainly includes camping.”
Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park
Aside from being a mouthful to say, the Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park is chock-full of primordial remains.
Branded as “the Pompeii of prehistoric animals” by National Geographic, what makes Ashfall so significant is that most of the fossils uncovered there are incredibly well-preserved due to a sudden influx of lava 12 million years ago. Thus was embedded a snapshot in ancient Earth history, including a considerable population of rhinos, miniature horses, saber-toothed deer and even camels.
The site, an hour drive northwest of Norfolk, now provides budding student paleontologists with opportunities to polish their skills, with 66 fossils unearthed since the park’s formal inauguration in 1991.
This year’s excavations are set to begin on Memorial Day in the aptly named Rhino Barn, which also houses an observation area for visitors to watch the students working diligently at uncovering the mysteries of Nebraska’s distant past.
Visitors also are encouraged to make use of the park’s mile-long hiking trail and 12-table picnic area.
Niobrara State Park
Situated at the crossroads of the Niobrara and Missouri rivers, Niobrara State Park is a little more than an hour’s drive from Norfolk and offers as broad of an assortment of things to do as any of the state’s parks, though a state park permit is required.
The park offers 14 miles of trail to be traveled by horse, bike or foot, as well as fishing, wildlife, picnicking and boating, as well as playground areas for younger visitors and a lifeguard-patrolled swimming pool atop a hill overlooking the park from mid-June to mid-August.
Additionally, the park provides ample space for camping with 20 cabins available for reservation and 30 non-powered, first-come-first-serve campsites with grills, fire rings, picnic tables, restrooms, showers and drinking water. More-advanced campsites with electrical and RV accommodations are also provided.
This summer, the park will be hosting its annual “Buffalo cookouts” every Saturday, with entertainment provided by cowboy poets and storytellers.
Reservations are required, and those interested are encouraged to call the park office at 402-857-3373.
Ponca State Park
Located 70 miles northeast of Norfolk along the tree-lined banks of the Missouri, Ponca State Park is one of the state’s larger operations, with a selection of activities available to those with the state park permit required for entry.
Starting Memorial Day, the park will offer classes on shooting sports, gardening, water quality, hiking, kayaking and more. In addition, it boasts 22 miles of trials traversable by bike or on foot. It also boast a diverse selection of wildlife and camping sites that provide a form of high-luxury outdoor recreation known as “glamping.” Fishing also is prevalent at the park with a fishing pole loaning program provided for those who don’t have their own.
“We cover a really wide gamut with our programming,” event coordinator Lynn Mellick said.
The park also will host an archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, as well as a large-scale gathering near the end of the season on Saturday, Sept. 17, known as the Missouri River Outdoor Expo, which will provide around 90 hands-on activities for parkgoers free of charge, including log rolling, outdooring cooking lessons and aquatic dog competitions.
Maskenthine Lake Recreation Area
A bit closer to home, Maskenthine Lake is one of the region’s larger camping grounds that doesn’t require a park permit for entry.
Located just 10 miles east of Norfolk and covering 680 acres, Maskenthine is owned by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD), which also operates Willow Creek, providing camping pads and tent sites and a nearby shower house.
Providing the standard offering of fishing, hiking, swimming and mountain biking, the park also boasts an arboretum on the eastern side of the lake. On Wednesday, June 15, the park will host a “Stars, Strolls & S’mores” event, which includes a guided walking tour of the area under the light of the full moon capped off with fireside treats.