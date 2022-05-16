Michelle Fouts, a Bow Valley native, has been recognized with the Milken Educators Award for her exceptional work as a second grade teacher.
The Milken Educators Award, which is an initiative of the Milken Family Foundation, donates $25,000 to teachers all across the nation. Fouts said she was shocked to learn that she was one of the 60 educators the foundation would recognize nationwide this year.
“And then (I was) just really grateful and humbled that somebody sought me out and recognized me for what I do. … I just do the best that I can. And somebody saw that that was good,” Fouts said.
Also receiving the Milken Educator Award was Katie Mace, an English teacher at Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School. According to the foundation, the award is for educators with exceptional instructional talent, an inspiring presence and the potential for strong, long-range leadership in the profession for decades to come.
Fouts said she’s been a teacher at the Kearney school, Bryant Elementary, for 13 years. She originally moved from her Northeast Nebraska hometown to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
However, Fouts' education journey started long before college.
“My first memory of wanting to be a teacher was in second grade,” Fouts said. “I clearly remember it, saying that's what I wanted to be.”
Now, Fouts teaches second grade. It’s just kind of where she ended up, she said.
“I just kind of fell in love with it,” Fouts said. “I've taught first grade, and I've taught special education. But second grade definitely has a special place in my heart. Because kids love everything you do, and they will be interested in anything you show interest in. And they can be independent.”
Students gathered earlier this month in the school gym exploded in cheers and applause when Fouts was announced an award-winner. Fouts rose to her feet and walked to the podium, astonished, grinning and in near disbelief.
“Oh, my gosh,” she said. “Thank you.”
Fouts was recognized for her commitment to excellence in literacy, creativity in the classroom and efforts to foster a safe, nurturing environment to excel.
Fouts shared credit with her students.
“It’s not just me, but every pupil who makes me the teacher I am. It’s due to every (Bryant) Bulldog, all the kids in my life. Bryant just isn’t a school; we’re a family. I feel privileged and lucky to be a part of it,” she said.
Independence is one of the many things that Fouts tries to teach her students. But she also teaches them how to communicate with morning and afternoon meetings, where students share what’s happening in their life with each other.
“Just kind of making sure that they feel safe talking to me about anything and knowing that, you know, it's not going to get them in trouble if they share something,” Fouts said.
According to Fouts, one of her favorite parts about being a teacher is getting to build relationships with her students.
“And I just love getting to know them as individuals,” Fouts said, “like when their light bulbs go off, and finding ways to reach each kid.”