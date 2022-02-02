The Nebraska State Home Builders Association (NSHBA) announced that Roger Brummels has been named executive officer for the statewide organization that is the voice of Nebraska's home building industry.
Brummels has been in the construction industry all of his adult life, including the past 20 years as manager of Century Lumber in downtown Norfolk.
"I'm proud to lead this organization in growth and promotion of the building industry. You have to start with a foundation when you build anything, and our members are our foundation," Brummels said.
That also means promoting the future growth of the industry. "We need to show our high school and college age youth the value of the building trades to help develop a future generation of builders."
Brummels took over the executive duties on Tuesday. He will be based in the Norfolk area and work with the local homebuilders associations throughout the state.
The Nebraska State Home Builders Association is a nonprofit trade association comprising four local associations across the state.
NSHBA actively works to address issues that are critical to the survival and success of the home building industry. NSHBA also is focusing on housing affordability and workforce development issues. For more information, visit www.nshba.org.