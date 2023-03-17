You’re not imagining things: There have been a lot of feathered friends frolicking in the wetlands in Northeast Nebraska area lately.
Joel Jorgensen, the nongame bird program manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said an assortment of waterfowl — including snow geese and Ross’s geese — as well as hawks, bald eagles and several species of ducks likely are lingering a bit longer during their regular migration through the area because of weather conditions up north.
“(Migration) begins when winter starts to loosen its grip at the end of February and early March,” Jorgensen said. “The pace from that point forward depends a lot on the weather.”
Mild weather and strong south winds can help the large congregations of birds push through quickly, but if it’s colder and there’s a lot of snow up north and the wetlands are frozen — as is the case this year, Jorgensen said — the pace of their migration will be slower, and birds will linger in a certain location a bit longer.
“So that’s kind of what we’re seeing this year,” Jorgensen said. “We usually see these types of numbers move through, but they’re not moving through the state as quickly as they do in some years. ... It’s not a major population increase or anything.”
Jorgensen said the birds that are migrating through the area at this time of year are hardy enough to tolerate the kinds of rapid weather changes spring can bring to Northeast Nebraska, including shifts from the upper 60s one day to near blizzard conditions the next.
“March is a very volatile month. We can see all sorts of extremes. Every March is going to be different, but in some ways, it’s kind of the same,” he said. “(The birds) will hunker down. Birds that are migrating to Nebraska this time of year are going to be tough birds. They can handle these sorts of weather extremes.”
Jorgensen said Nebraska’s position in North America makes it the center for a lot of different bird migrations. Many will come from southern areas like the Gulf of Mexico and wetlands in Texas and northern Mexico.
“Some of the birds that migrate to Nebraska might stay here, but a lot are pushing further north,” Jorgensen said.
Although Nebraska is “about as far away as you can get from an ocean,” the state has good habitat for water birds that are crossing the Great Plains, he said. Some may be heading into South Dakota, and others will go as far north as the Arctic, northern Canada, Alaska and even eastern Russia, he said.
“That does happen. Some small numbers of birds will cross the Bering Strait, and they do nest in Alaska,” he said.
While the birds that travel that far can handle temperature extremes, they can’t handle winter in places like northern Canada, so they have evolved over time to migrate to follow their resources, Jorgensen said.
“In northern areas, when things begin to warm up, there’s an emergence and an abundance of food resources. It makes sense for the birds to put all of the time and effort in to exploit those resources, essentially,” he said.
Nebraska is home to more than 400 species of birds, and the migration period is fairly long for the state’s collective. The geese, hawks, ducks and eagles seen in the area now will push north soon enough and, as time marches into April and May, bird enthusiasts will begin to see more insectivores like robins and sparrows, as well as orioles and king birds, Jorgensen said.
“If you’re interested in birds, it’s quite an exciting time,” Jorgensen said. “You should see several different species of birds moving through between now and the end of May.”