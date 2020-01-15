Northeast Community College has selected Carla Streff as its new director of its extended campus operation in West Point.
Streff, who previously served as executive director of technology services at Northeast, began her new position in early January, according to a Northeast media release. She will serve an area that includes Burt, Cuming, Thurston and Wayne counties.
“I’m eager to work with students and get involved in the community,” Streff said. “I am excited I can serve Northeast in this new capacity. As a former resident of the area, I can’t wait to get reacquainted with the communities and begin expanding the many opportunities in our region and at the Extended Campus. For me, this position is a perfect opportunity to focus on the needs of our students and the needs of the community and area. I believe I can make a difference.”
Northeast’s Extended Campus in West Point encompasses two state-of-the art buildings. The Shirley and Jake Weber Education Center is located at 202 Anna Stalp Ave. and consists of classrooms, a computer lab, a science lab and a health science lab. The Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center is located across the street at 200 W. Washington St. and features classrooms, a welding lab, a manufacturing lab and a building construction lab.
The location offers over 35 degrees and courses; short-term business and industry training; Adult Education classes; and student services such as advising, tutoring, testing, and so much more.
Originally from Randolph in Cedar County, Streff holds a Bachelor of Arts in Design and Communications from College of Saint Mary. She has been employed by Northeast Community College for 10 years, serving as the director of service center & learning technologies and later as executive director of technology services. Prior to her time at Northeast, she worked at the West Point News and Woodmen of the World Life insurance in Omaha.
Streff succeeds Kacie Borchers.