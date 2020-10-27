A Northeast Community College student was recently named the TRIO Support Services student of the month for her work ethic and passion for helping others.
Norfolk native Sarah Harlow, a sophomore studying human services, has a desire to continue her work with helping people recover from their addictions, according to a college media release. She has a strong passion for the line of work and enjoys seeing the day-by-day progress made by those she supports.
“Sarah is currently gaining valuable knowledge and experience in her career field working in the Norfolk community in helping others make positive changes in their lives,” said Matt Sazama, TRIO adviser at Northeast. “She attributes her success to her ability to ask for assistance when she needs it, in academics and life in general. One piece of advice she offers to other students is that it’s OK to ask for help.”
Harlow credits her ability to ask for support as the cornerstone to her success. Sazama said asking for help has allowed Harlow to develop key relationships with college employees who connected her with the resources that helped her keep on track with her goals.
In addition to Sazama, Harlow credits Connie Meyer, disability services adviser, in offering support and guidance along her journey.
At Northeast, Harlow has participated in the TRIO academic enrichment program, which is designed to help students succeed, according to the release. TRIO Student Support Services focuses on career exploration, cultural and social enrichment, self-awareness and personal support.
To be eligible for the program, a student must be one of the following: a first-generation college student, income-eligible or have a documented disability.
As well as TRIO, Harlow has been involved with the disability services program and has been a member of the students activities council. She also was employed on the Norfolk campus at Jazzy’s Corner convenience store.
Harlow was invited to join Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the international academic honor society for two-year colleges. She was able to meet PTK’s standards of excellence through hard work and dedication.
“Sarah has met life on life’s terms and persevered with the ability to reach out and ask for help from those around her who want to see her succeed,” Sazama said, “and by remaining determined and focused on achieving her goals.”