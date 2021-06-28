Northeast Community College has named Jeff Hoffman and Tara Smydra as deans who will start leading two new academic divisions beginning in July.
Hoffman will assume the position of dean of health and public service and Smydra will be the dean of STAM (science, technology, agriculture and math). The divisions are part of a realignment to provide strategic programming to meet students’ needs.
Michele Gill, vice president of educational services at Northeast, said the college is fortunate to hire two qualified individuals to lead the new divisions.
“Jeff and Tara bring a wealth of experience into these positions as Northeast continues to develop strategies in these particular areas to ensure our students are successful in obtaining their education while meeting the needs of the workforce of our 20-county region,” she said in a media release. “With excellent communication skills and the ability to build effective relationships, both are mission and vision driven and will have a deep understanding of the areas they will lead.”
Hoffman has more than 20 years of experience in the area of secondary and higher education. Most recently, he has been serving as interim activities director at Norfolk High School. He previously was the coordinator of the high school’s career academy.
Hoffman’s higher education experience includes his work as department chair/associate professor of physical education and human performance at Hastings College; assistant professor of physical education and human performance at Central Connecticut State University; and adjunct professor and assistant men’s basketball coach at Springfield College in Massachusetts.
"I am humbled and excited to join the Northeast Community College family,” Hoffman said. “As a student who attended Northeast straight out of high school as well as my time visiting as career academy coordinator at Norfolk Senior High, I have always sensed a positive energy that comes from this college. I'm anxious to get started working with students, faculty, staff, directors and other new colleagues to help continue to provide opportunities for students to achieve their goals."
Smydra has served as associate dean of agriculture, mathematics and science at Northeast since 2014. She collaboratively planned and scheduled more than 100 individual classes with an average of 300 course sections for 32 full-time faculty and over 30 adjunct faculty each semester.
She also has worked on Northeast’s Nexus campaign to raise funds to construct new agricultural facilities on the Norfolk campus and has participated in building a strategic plan.
“I am so appreciative of the opportunity to work with the Northeast team as the new dean of STAM,” Smydra said. “I can’t say enough about how wonderful my time as associate dean has been, and I am excited to keep moving forward with everyone in the tradition of excellence already created. I am thankful to work with an amazing team and division through this transition.”