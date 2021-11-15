Northeast named one of top 150 community colleges

The Aspen Institute has named Northeast Community College as one of the nation’s top 150 institutions and is eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges.
The colleges selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success as well as equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.
The 150 eligible colleges have been invited to submit data and narratives as the next steps in an intensive data and practice review process, culminating in the announcement of the prize winner in spring 2023.
“We are honored to be selected by the Aspen Institute for this distinguished recognition,” said Leah Barrett, president of Northeast, in a media release. “The selection is an honor in itself and demonstrates the commitment of our faculty and staff in preparing our students to enter the workforce in the communities across the college’s entire 20-county service area. It is also a reflection of Northeast’s efforts to empower our graduates, develop our workforce, and positively contribute to our region’s economy.”
Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, said student outcomes vary enormously among community colleges, and improving those outcomes is essential to securing the nation’s economic future, strengthening communities and ensuring that diverse populations experience economic mobility and prosperity.
With these goals in mind, the Aspen Prize honors colleges with outstanding achievement in five critical areas: Teaching and learning; certificate and degree completion,; transfer and bachelor’s attainment,; workforce success,; and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.
“In an era of persistent inequity and workforce talent gaps, our nation’s best community colleges are stepping up to deliver more degrees to increasingly diverse students so they are prepared for the good jobs waiting to be filled,” Wyner said.
The eligible colleges represent the diversity and depth of the community college sector. Located in urban, rural and suburban areas across 34 states, these colleges serve as few as 230 students and as many as 57,000.
Northeast Community College has been recognized by the Aspen Institute in the past. It was named a Top 120 institution in both 2011 and 2013, a Top 10 college in 2017 and Top 150 in 2019 and 2021.
In this first round, eligibility for the Aspen Prize is based on publicly available data. Eligible colleges must show strong and improving student outcomes in key areas such as retention.
Want to learn more?
For a full list of the top 150 eligible institutions and to read more on the selection process, visit www.highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize.