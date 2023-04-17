NECC Concert choir

MEMBERS OF the Northeast Community College Concert Choir perform in concert earlier this season. The choir will join the Northeast Community College/Community Band for its annual spring concert on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus.

What do Neil Diamond, a classic hymn, a Ukrainian lullaby and a Stephen Sondheim composition have in common? They all will be performed by the Northeast Community College Concert Choir along with other selections by the Northeast College/Community Concert Band at the annual spring concert.

The concert will be Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m., in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus. It will feature selections by the Northeast College/Community Concert Band and Concert Choir.

Vocal selections by the concert choir, directed by Margaret Schultz, vocal music instructor/director of choral activities, will include “Down by the Riverside,” arranged by Gibson; the Ukrainian lullaby, “Oy Khodyt Son,” arranged by Martinez; “A Song Sung Once,” arranged by Bernon (women’s choir); “No One is Alone” from “Into the Woods,” arranged by Brymer; “Sweet Caroline,” arranged by Shaw (men’s choir); “Sing Gently,” arranged by Whitacre, and “Four Witticisms,” by Alexander.

Linda Boullion is accompanist for the concert choir.

Concert choir members include:

Alto — Kathryn Carey, Norfolk; Reilly Donscheski, Palmer; Rachael Neurnberger, Wakefield; Alexis Pallat, Seward; Trinity Peltier, Cozad; Hannah Santos, Albion; Rhiannon Van Fleet, Norfolk; Hanna Vokoun, Iowa.

Soprano — Lela Frerichs, Stanton; Alexandra Guenther, Norfolk; Emily Hespe, Springview; Destiny Holland, Norfolk; Shelby Klaumann, Gladstone; Hailey Seagren, Wausa; Hannah Taylor, Norfolk.

Tenor — Drake Boyle, Norfolk; Connor Larsen, Tilden; Jeremiah Polak, Coleridge; Collin Sowards, Missouri; James Torres, Madison.

Bass — Parker Barnes, Wahoo; Grant Frerichs, Stanton; Carter Hasemann, Wayne; Aaron Johanson, Pierce; Kellan Sager, Norfolk; Ram Watters, Panama.

Selections to be performed by the community/college concert band include selections from Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and from the Disney animated feature “Encanto.”

The college/community concert band is led by Kevin McLouth, instrumental music instructor/director of instrumental activities at Northeast.

Members of the college/community concert band include:

Flute — Sydney Erickson, Norfolk; Carrie Jensen, Norfolk; David Klee, Columbus; Amber Knight, Madison; Leah Levin, Ashland; Virginia Maas, Hoskins; Ellie Phelps, Newman Grove; Marie Scheer, Madison; Linda Steele, Norfolk.

Oboe — Brooke Painter, Norfolk.

Bass Clarinet — Shyann Rohloff, Osmond; Jay Grote, Norfolk.

Euphoniums — Ken Hamsa, Norfolk; Riley Montoya, Newman Grove; James Schoenberner, South Dakota.

Tuba — Devon Chambliess, West Point; Isaac Guenther, Norfolk; Seth Rivest, Battle Creek.

Trumpet — Chris Asbury, Norfolk; Kelly Asbury, Norfolk; Sarah Harrod, Norfolk; Lynn Matthies, Norfolk; Rachael Nuernberger, Wakefield; Dominic Pavlik, Verdigre; Curtis Stevens, Creighton; Les Swanson, Norfolk; Hannah Vokoun, Iowa.

Bassoon — Melora Hirschman, Norfolk.

Alto sax — Drake Boyle, Norfolk; Rhyan Greenough, Norfolk.

Horn — Bryon Hirschman, Norfolk; Pat Leavell, Norfolk; Cole Uzzell, Norfolk.

Baritone saxophone — Ryan Ginn, Norfolk; Allie Kotrous, Verdigre.

Clarinet — Becca Asbury, Norfolk; Karen Goetsch, Norfolk; Emma Green, Chambers; Hannah Santos, Albion; Sue Sieler, Norfolk; Jessica Stark, Plainview; Brianna Worley, Lincoln.

Percussion — Parker Barnes, Wahoo; Emily Carstens, Creighton; Caleb Neben, Lexington; Rhiannon Van Fleet, Norfolk.

Trombone — Noah Asbury, Norfolk; Tom Brodecky, Columbus; Chris Efta, Pierce; Josh Fulton, Stanton; Jacob Mann, Winside; Randy Neuharth, Norfolk; Jason Schmidt, Battle Creek.

Tenor sax — Tory Stevens, Creighton.

The spring concert is free and open to the public.

