Northeast music department to hold winter concert

The music department at Northeast Community College will host its annual winter concert in February. The concert will be Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus. The event is free and open to the public.
The college/community concert band, percussion ensemble and concert choir will take the stage.
Selections to be performed by the concert choir include “Cantar” by Jay Althouse; “Winter with You” by Pink Zebra; “I’m Just a Poor Wayfarin’ Stranger” arranged by Patti Drennan; and “Colors of Winter” by Amy Bernon. The women in the choir will perform “The Wellerman” arranged by Jacob Narverud, while the men of the choir will perform “Winter’s Heart” by Mark Hayes and “Irish Country Dance” by Kirby Shaw.
The choir is directed by Margaret Schultz, music instructor, with Linda Boullion as accompanist.
Selections to be performed by the community/college concert band include “Prelude, Siciliano & Rondo Arnold” arranged by John Paynter; “On the Big Blue” by Lumir Havlicek; “Chimney Rock Celebration” by Robert Sheldon; “Psalm 46” by John Zdechlik; and “Homestretch Galop” by Karl King and arranged by Gene Milford.
The college/community concert band is led by Kevin McLouth, instrumental music instructor/director of instrumental activities at Northeast.
Members of the concert choir include:
Alto — Kathryn Carey, Norfolk; Reilly Donscheski, Palmer; Rachael Neurnberger, Winside; Trinity Peltier, Cozad, Hannah Santos, Albion; Hailey Seagren, Wausa; Rhiannon Van Fleet, Norfolk; Hanna Vokoun, Chelsea, Iowa.
Soprano — Lela Frerichs, Stanton; Emily Hespe, Springview; Destiny Holland, Norfolk; Shelby Klaumann, Gladstone; Hannah Taylor, Norfolk.
Bass — Parker Barnes, Wahoo; Grant Frerichs, Stanton; Carter Hasemann, Wayne; Kellan Sager, Norfolk; Ram Watters, Panama.
Tenor — Drake Boyle, Norfolk; Connor Larsen, Tilden; Jeremiah Polak, Coleridge; Collin Sowards, Maryville, Missouri; James Torres, Madison.
Members of the community/college concert band include:
Flute — Sydney Erickson, Norfolk; Carrie Jensen, Norfolk; David Klee, Columbus; Amber Knight, Madison; Leah Levin, Ashland; Virginia Maas, Hoskins; Ellie Phelps, Newman Grove; Marie Scheer, Madison; Linda Steele, Norfolk.
Oboe — Brooke Painter, Norfolk.
Bass clarinet — Jay Grote, Norfolk; Shyann Rohloff, Osmond.
Euphoniums — Ken Hamsa, Norfolk; Riley Montoya, Newman Grove; James Schoenberner, Gayville, South Dakota.
Tuba — Devon Chambliess, West Point; Isaac Guenther, Norfolk; Seth Rivest, Battle Creek.
Trumpet — Chris Asbury, Norfolk; Kelly Asbury, Norfolk; Sarah Harrod, Norfolk; Lynn Matthies, Norfolk; Rachael Nuernberger, Wakefield; Dominic Pavlik, Verdigre; Curtis Stevens, Creighton; Les Swanson, Norfolk; Hannah Vokoun, Chelsea, Iowa.
Bassoon — Melora Hirschman, Norfolk.
Horn — Bryon Hirschman, Norfolk; Pat Leavell, Norfolk; Cole Uzzell, Norfolk.
Baritone saxophone — Ryan Ginn, Norfolk; Allie Kotrous, Verdigre.
Clarinet — Becca Asbury, Norfolk; Karen Goetsch, Norfolk; Emma Green, Chambers; Hannah Santos, Albion; Sue Sieler, Norfolk; Jessica Stark, Plainview; Brianna Worley, Lincoln.
Percussion — Parker Barnes, Wahoo; Emily Carstens, Creighton; Caleb Neben, Lexington; Rhiannon Van Fleet, Norfolk.
Trombone — Noah Asbury, Norfolk; Tom Brodecky, Columbus; Chris Efta, Pierce; Josh Fulton, Stanton; Jacob Mann, Winside; Randy Neuharth, Norfolk; Jason Schmidt, Battle Creek.
Tenor sax — Tory Stevens, Creighton.
The concert will be livestreamted at team1sports.com/northeastcc/. It also may be viewed on-demand following the performance.