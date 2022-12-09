The music department at Northeast Community College invites everyone to get in the holiday spirit with a concert this weekend.
The Northeast Community College Holiday Concert, which is free and open to the public, will be Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus.
The college/community concert band and concert choir will take the stage.
Vocal selections, directed by Margaret Schultz, will include “At Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night,” “Mele Kalikimaka,” “Still, Still, Still,” “The Holiday Tango” and“White Christmas” featuring soloists Parker Barnes, Grant Frerichs, C.J. Silvera, Kellan Sager, Drake Boyle and Jeremiah Polak.
Linda Boullion is the accompanist.
With Kevin McLouth as director, the Northeast College/Community Concert Band will be performing “Home for Christmas,” “Cantique de Noel” and “Farandole.”
The combined band and choir also will perform a “Christmas Sing-Along” arranged by James Ployhar.
Members of the concert choir include:
Alto — Kathryn Carey, Norfolk; Reilly Donscheski, Palmer; Hannah Santos, Albion; Hailey Seagren, Wausa; Rhiannon Van Fleet, Norfolk; and Hanna Vokoun, Chelsea, Iowa.
Soprano — Lela Frerichs, Stanton; Emily Hespe, Springview; Destiny Holland, Norfolk; and Shelby Klaumann, Gladstone.
Tenor — Drake Boyle, Norfolk; Connor Larsen, Tilden; Jeremiah Polak, Coleridge; Collin Sowards, Maryville, Missouri; and James Torres, Madison.
Bass — Parker Barnes, Wahoo; Grant Frerichs, Stanton; Carter Hasemann, Wayne; Kellan Sager, Norfolk; Courtney Silvera, Brooklyn, New York; and Ram Watters, Panama.
Members of the community/college concert band include:
Flute — Sydney Erickson, Norfolk; Carrie Jensen, Norfolk; David Klee, Columbus; Amber Knight, Madison; Leah Levin, Ashland; Virginia Maas, Hoskins; Ellie Phelps, Newman Grove; Marie Scheer, Madison; and Linda Steele, Norfolk.
Oboe — Brooke Painter, Norfolk.
Bass clarinet — Shyann Rohloff, Osmond.
Euphoniums — Sam Carlson, Norfolk; Ken Hamsa, Norfolk; Riley Montoya, Newman Grove; and James Shoenberner, Gayville, South Dakota.
Tuba — Devon Chambliess, West Point; Isaac Guenther, Norfolk; and Seth Rivest, Battle Creek.
Baritone saxophone — Ryan Ginn, Norfolk; and Allie Kotrous, Verdigre.
Trumpet — Chris Asbury, Norfolk; Kelly Asbury, Norfolk; Sarah Harrod, Norfolk; Lynn Matthies, Norfolk; Rachael Nuerenberg, Wakefield; Dominic Pavlick, Verdigre; Curtis Stevens, Creighton; Les Swanson, Norfolk; and Hannah Vokoun, Chelsea, Iowa.
Bassoon — Melora Hirschman, Norfolk.
Alto saxophone — Serina Babcock, Verdigre; Drake Boyle, Norfolk; and Rhyan Greenough, Norfolk.
Horn — Bryon Hirschman, Norfolk; Pat Leavell, Norfolk; and Cole Uzell, Norfolk.
Clarinet — Becca Asbury, Norfolk; Jennifer Fees, Madison; Karen Goetsch, Norfolk; Emma Green, Chambers; Hannah Santos, Albion; Sue Sieler, Norfolk; Jessica Stark, Plainview; and Brianna Worley, Lincoln.
Percussion — Parker Barnes, Wahoo; Caleb Neben, Lexington; Dalton Rath, Randolph; and Rhiannon Van Fleet, Norfolk.
Trombone — Noah Asbury, Norfolk; Tom Brodecky, Columbus; Jesus Campos, South Sioux City; Sam Carlson, Norfolk; Chris Efta, Pierce; Josh Fulton, Stanton; Randy Neuharth, Norfolk; and Jason Schmidt, Battle Creek.
Tenor saxophone — Tory Stevens, Creighton.