Northeast Community College is moving all credit classes online for the remainder of the semester starting Monday.
Students who need to pick up personal belongings from building lockers and labs must make appointments with instructors, according to the college’s website.
College housing and food service will be closed for all students except those who are unable to return to a permanent residence during the remainder of the spring term.
Students will have until Friday, March 27, to move out of their rooms. Housing and meal plan refunds will be calculated based on the closing date of March 20.
All activities and events that were scheduled at any Northeast location have been canceled through the end of the semester. No decision has been made at this time on the May 16 commencement ceremony.