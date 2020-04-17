Northeast Community College will celebrate its sophomores in an online graduation ceremony this spring.
The college moved its commencement online due to coronavirus social gathering restrictions, said President Leah Barrett in a video message to students on Northeast’s website.
The ceremony will place at 10 a.m. May 16 on the college’s broadcast channel, Hawk TV, channel 20 on off-campus cable television and it will be livestreamed and eventually uploaded on the Northeast YouTube channel.
“Your persistence to continue your education in of itself is a life lesson. The hard work and resiliency during this time is life-changing,” Barrett said to students in the video. “(The ceremony) must look much different than years past to ensure the health and safety of you and your families.”
The commencement will honor summer and fall students from 2019 and spring 2020 students. Graduates can still expect to hear the traditional music of “Pomp and Circumstance” and words from keynote speakers through the online broadcast.
Barrett asked graduates to send in a photo of themselves to be shown in the ceremony. Though submitting a photo is optional, she said students should be encouraged to submit one that shows a little bit of their personality.
More information about this year’s commencement will be emailed to students soon, Barrett said. Students and family members can expect the graduation livestream link to be on Northeast’s website closer to the event.
Barrett also wants each graduate to still get the experience of walking across a stage in a traditional ceremony, she said. She invited this year’s graduates to participate in any future commencement, even if it’s their sibling’s or children’s.
“This is our lifelong promise to you. We want you to walk across this stage and experience this moment,” Barrett said. “We are so proud of you and although we will all miss watching you walk across the stage on May 16, 2020, our virtual ceremony will provide your families an opportunity to celebrate you and your accomplishments.”
Norfolk Public Schools rescheduled its ceremony to July 26 and Norfolk Catholic Schools rescheduled to Aug. 2. Wayne State College is still discussing a summer date for a postponed ceremony, according to its website.