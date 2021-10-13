A faculty member at Northeast Community College has been selected as Nebraska’s top community college educator.
Brian Anderson, media arts — broadcasting instructor, was recently presented the 2021 Nebraska Community College Association’s Faculty Member Award during the association’s annual conference at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.
The award is presented annually to a full-time Nebraska community college instructor who has made significant contributions in the classroom.
“Brian Anderson is an exceptional instructor who has an intense focus on a subject that impacts everyone who uses a radio, television or any digital device to listen or view news or sports entertainment programming in their daily lives,” said Michele Gill, vice president of educational services at Northeast.
After 25 years as a professional broadcaster and journalist, Anderson brought his expertise to Northeast. In the relatively short time he has been in higher education, Anderson has established a media arts and broadcasting program that has played a pivotal role as a communications vehicle for the college — from providing live broadcasts of events to relationships with area commercial broadcasters in providing them video and audio content.
Anderson is actively involved in the state and national SkillsUSA organizations. Several of his students have gone on to earn state and national championships at SkillsUSA competitions.
As an instructor, he also has a close relationship with the Nebraska Broadcasters Association — the preeminent organization of the state’s broadcasters. This affiliation has allowed Anderson’s students to network with professionals and industry representatives, balancing his classroom instruction.
He is also a certified drone pilot, which allows him to teach courses to students and the public in Federal Aviation Administration rules and regulations related to the rising industry.
Steve Anderson, chairman of the NCCA Board of Directors and chairman of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors, presented the award to Anderson.
“Brian Anderson is a consummate professional in all of his work with his students and his colleagues across the entire college. He is well-respected,” Steve Anderson said. “Brian is well-suited to operate a successful program training the next generation of broadcasters because he has lived it.”
In accepting the award, Anderson said his key to educating his students is to make everything relevant. He believes his students are successful because he has their work extend beyond the classroom.
“It’s one thing to talk about it, it’s one thing to show somebody how to do it, but you have to get in there and work with them,” he said. “… I believe in getting in the trench and leading by example and making everything relevant (to them).”