For the third consecutive year, the machining and manufacturing automation program at Northeast Community College has received a $10,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.
The funds will be used to provide financial assistance to students enrolled in the program, according to a college media release.
Steve Wagner, program instructor, said he is grateful to the Haas organization for the continuation of its generous gift to Northeast students.
“This financial support not only opens a door to a diploma program, but also makes possible an affordable diploma to accompany a welding diploma or mechanical drafting AAS (associate of applied science) degree. We’ve seen this pairing of degrees a number of times, which allows them to build strong résumés,” Wagner said. “These funds have a two-year window to be distributed, so we are actively recruiting students to take advantage of this support.”
Grant applications are submitted by June of each year to the Gene Haas Foundation for grant funding to support students enrolling in manufacturing education at Northeast. Students are eligible for the financial support upon enrolling in the machining and manufacturing automation program with no application and no restrictions in regard to GPA or income.
Students must achieve at least a C average going into second semester at Northeast to continue to receive the funds.
The Haas funding has served 16 Northeast manufacturing students since 2018 and continues to make career technical education affordable and prepare them for a wide range of career opportunities in manufacturing.
Haas Automation Inc., is the largest tool manufacturer in the United States. Founded by entrepreneur Gene Haas, the company designs and manufactures precision machine tools and specialized accessory tooling, mostly computer numerically controlled (CNC), such as vertical machining centers and horizontal machining centers, lathes/turning centers, rotary tables and indexers. The Northeast Diversified Manufacturing Lab contains a number of Haas CNC machines.