2023 Northeast livestock judging team

NORTHEAST livestock judging team members pose with their awards following the awards breakfast for the livestock judging contest at the 126th annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Team members include (from left) Andrew Cone of Nickerson, Brekyn Papineau of Marquette, Haley Meduna of Colon, Alex Hinze of Columbus, Morgan Earl of Palmer, Ethan Becker of Hartington, Keri Sanne of Norfolk and livestock judging coach Mike Roeber.

 Courtesy photo

FORT WORTH, Texas — Members of the Northeast Community College livestock judging team took top honors in two competitions at the 126th annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo recently.

The stock show hosts three intercollegiate judging contests — dairy cattle, livestock and meat. A total of six junior college teams and eight senior college teams participated in the livestock judging contest. There were 48 junior college contestants and 64 senior college contestants competing.

Individually, Northeast’s Keri Sanne of Norfolk placed first in horse judging in the junior college division.

In team judging in the junior college division, Northeast’s Andrew Cone of Nickerson, Morgan Earl of Palmer, Alex Hinze of Columbus, Haley Meduna of Colon and Sanne placed first in horse judging and sixth in cattle judging, swine judging, sheep and goat judging, and overall.

“The horse division results, both for Keri as an individual and the team as a whole, were a big surprise,” said Mike Roeber, agriculture instructor and livestock judging coach. “This is the only livestock judging contest that we participate in that includes a horse division, and even though we didn’t spend a lot of time in preparation for the horse classes, the team put enough good placings together to win that division of the contest.”

Other team members who participated in the trip were Ethan Becker of Hartington and Brekyn Papineau of Marquette.

Northeast’s livestock judging team will be competing closer to home in the upcoming weeks. It participated in the Heart City Bull Bash judging contest in Valentine last Saturday and also will participate in the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic judging contest in Kearney on Saturday, Feb. 18.

