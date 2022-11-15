NEW YORK — A Northeast Community College instructor has been recognized on a national stage for outstanding achievement.
The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) presented Brian Anderson and five other two-year instructors with its regional faculty awards during its annual Leadership Congress recently in New York. He was presented with the 2022 ACCT Western Region William H. Meardy Faculty Member Award. ACCT’s western region covers 10 states and five Canadian provinces and territories.
The ACCT awards program recognizes contributions made by faculty members, trustees, equity programs, chief executive officers and professional board staff members. Those honored at the national level received regional-level recognition in their respective categories earlier in the year. The regional-level awardees were the sole contenders for the national-level ACCT Association Awards.
Anderson has more than 25 years of industry experience. His program serves as a pipeline in providing graduates to assist in filling workforce demands. In addition, he is actively involved in the Nebraska and national SkillsUSA organizations. Several of his students have gone on to earn state and national championships at SkillsUSA competitions.
As an instructor, Anderson also has a close relationship with the Nebraska Broadcasters Association — the preeminent organization of the state’s broadcasters. This affiliation has allowed his students to network with professionals and industry representatives, balancing his classroom instruction. His students also have earned esteemed recognition by the NBA for their work. He is also a certified Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) drone pilot, which allows him to teach FAA rules and regulation courses to students and the public related to the rising industry.
In 2021, Anderson was bestowed with the Nebraska Community College Association’s Faculty Member Award, which is presented to one faculty member each year from five of the state’s community colleges.
This is the sixth regional ACCT award that has been presented to a representative of Northeast Community College over the past seven-years.
In 2018, ACCT and Northeast board member Steve Anderson, of Concord, earned the trustee leadership award, and Diane Reikofski, executive assistant to the president, received the board professional staff member award for the western region, while then-president Michael Chipps was presented the CEO award in 2017. The late John Davies, Pilger, was recognized with the western region’s trustee leadership award in 2015.
The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) is a nonprofit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern more than 1,200 community, technical and junior colleges in the United States and beyond.