SAN FRANCISCO — A Northeast Community College instructor has been recognized on a national stage for outstanding achievement.
The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) presented Michael Roeber and four other two-year instructors with its regional faculty awards during its 50th Annual Leadership Congress in San Francisco recently. Roeber was presented with the 2019 ACCT Western Region Faculty Member Award. ACCT’s western region covers 10 states and five Canadian provinces and territories.
The ACCT awards program recognizes the tremendous contributions made by faculty members, trustees, equity programs, chief executive officers, and professional board staff members. Those honored at the national level received regional-level recognition in their respective categories earlier in the year. The regional-level awardees were the sole contenders for the national-level ACCT Association Awards.
“Community colleges are uniquely committed to open-access, high-quality higher education for all Americans, as well as a vital pipeline to the jobs that support communities and keep our country going strong,” said ACCT Chair and Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Trustee Dawn Erlandson. “This year’s regional awardees represent the most outstanding people and programs across this great nation.”
“Identifying and recognizing outstanding community college leaders is a highlight of our year,” said ACCT President and CEO J. Noah Brown. “The 2019 awardees are among the most dedicated we’ve seen, reflecting our colleges’ tireless commitment to helping students succeed. Congratulations to all of this year’s awards recipients.”
Roeber is described by his colleagues as a dedicated professional who spends countless hours in the classroom and lab as well as numerous weekends on the road with his judging team, not only teaching his students lessons at hand, but lessons on their impact on the world.
His anonymous nomination said, in part, “Mr. Roeber possesses all of the characteristics of what every student hopes they will have in their instructors the first day they walk into the classroom or lab.”
In 2018, Roeber was bestowed with the Nebraska Community College Association’s Faculty Member Award, which is presented to one faculty member each year from five of the state’s community colleges.
This is the fifth regional ACCT award that has been presented to a representative of Northeast Community College over the past four years.
Steve Anderson, of Concord, chairperson of the Northeast board of governors, earned the trustee leadership award and Diane Reikofski, executive assistant to the president, received the board professional staff member award for the western region in 2018, while former president Dr. Michael Chipps was presented the Western Region CEO award in 2017. The late John Davies, Pilger, was recognized with the region’s trustee leadership award in 2015.
The Association of Community College Trustees is a non-profit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical and junior colleges in the United States and beyond.
Located in Washington, D.C., ACCT is a major voice of community college trustees to the presidential administration, U.S. Congress, the Departments of Education and Labor and more. ACCT educates community and technical college trustees through annual conferences focused on leadership development and advocacy, as well as through publications and online and face-to-face institutes and seminars.