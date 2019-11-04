O’NEILL — Northeast Community College in O’Neill will offer some hobby and recreation classes that require an artistic flair in the coming weeks.
T-Shirt Pillow Covers (HOEC 5135/19F & CRN #60367) will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 505 E. Highway 20, Room 132.
This class is for those people who have t-shirts or sweatshirts from special occasions that they cannot seem to part with. In this class, participants will learn how to repurpose a shirt into a fun pillow cover to be treasured for years. These make great gifts — especially for children. This class is for those with beginner-level sewing skills and beyond. Students are asked to bring an adult size t-shirt or sweatshirt of their choice, with coordinating thread and a sewing machine, if available. There is a cost for this class.
Deck Your Halls — Holiday Decorating (HOEC 5135/19F & CRN #60385) will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the same location.
This class will explore the secrets to creating beautiful and festive mantels and trees as well as welcoming table decor for the holidays. This class will allow participants to discover new materials, techniques and time-saving shortcuts to make show-stopping holiday décor. This class is for a novice starting out or a seasoned veteran looking for a bit of inspiration. There is a cost for this class.
Watercolor: Winter Wonderland (ARTS 5163/19F & CRN #60206) will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6-9 p.m., in the same location.
Wildly popular, Watercolor: Winter Wonderland Christmas Card class is back for a fourth year. Students are always awed by watching the effects of salt in water color to create a winter sky. Other techniques are equally amazing, and easy to do! In this class, Instructor Ranell Otte will demonstrate ways to create Christmas wreaths, trees, lights, and simple winter scenes and then turn them into gift tags and greeting cards.
All supplies provided and all levels welcome. There is a cost for this class.
To register for any of the classes, call Northeast Community College in O’Neill at (402) 336-3269.