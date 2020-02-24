Robotics teams from across the Midwest gathered at Northeast Community College recently for an annual robotics tournament.
The teams gathered at the college’s Norfolk campus to compete in a Vex U Regional Robotics Qualifying Tournament with the winner earning a berth in the 2020 VEX U Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, in April, according to a college media release.
Teams hailed from the University of Colorado-Boulder, University of Minnesota, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, North Dakota State University-Fargo, XD Robotics of Valley, Wayne State College and Northeast Community College.
Northeast was one of 20 sites across the United States to host a qualifying event this winter.
Competitors participated in the VEX Robotics Competition Tower Takeover, which is played on a 12-foot square field. The competition consists of two alliances — one “red” and one “blue” — composed of two teams each.
They compete in matches consisting of a 15-second autonomous period, followed by a 1-minute. 45-second driver controlled period. The object of the game is to attain a higher score than the opposing alliance by placing cubes in towers, or scoring cubes in goals.
Richard Chrisman, information technology (IT) instructor at Northeast and tournament director, said Team Bison 1 from North Dakota State took first place and qualified for the world competition. The team also earned the tournament’s excellence award.
“The competition was played as intended in a spirit of courteous professionalism by several quality teams,” Chrisman said. “I would not be surprised to see three or more of these teams placing well at the Vex U World Championships in late April.”
Team UMN from the University of Minnesota was runner-up, followed by XD Robotics, Team UNLVU1 from the University of Nebraska, Team Hawks of Northeast Community College, WSC Wildcats from Wayne State College and CU Buffaloes from the University of Colorado.
Chrisman said in addition to Bison 1, Team UMN already had qualified for the world championship in another tournament and XD Robotics should get a second automatic spot as soon as software issues on a robotics website are sorted out.
Other honors at the Norfolk tournament included a design award presented to XD Robotics, a judge’s award to Team UMN and a sportsmanship award to Team UNLVU1.
Dr. Tim Garvin, professor and chairman of the computer technology and information systems department at Wayne State College, was named volunteer of the year.
Northeast Team Hawks members are Travis Munyer of Norfolk and Cong Vu of Norfolk, originally from South Korea.
VEX competitions represent the world’s largest and fastest growing competitive robotics programs for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and colleges. There are more than 20,000 VEX competition teams from more than 45 countries that participate in an estimated 1,500 events worldwide.
The competition season culminates each spring with the VEX Robotics World Championship.
Also assisting with the event were Northeast IT instructors Kris Coan, Gigi Simonsen, and Brad Vogt; Shawn Tillotson, associate dean of business and technology; Kirk Christian, instructional technology systems specialist; Lori Nicholson, technology professor at Wayne State College; Rev. Earl Reed; and four student volunteers.