Northeast hosts virtual forums with students, faculty

Members of the Student Leadership Association (SLA) at Northeast Community College regularly keep in contact with their peers, but with no students on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they did the next best thing: They started hosting virtual forums.
“These forums are designed to give students a little more insight into other students’ lives and the lives of faculty as well,” said Joshua Santiago, SLA secretary and forum leader. “I know a lot of us have a little bit of cabin fever as we stay inside our quarantine zones, so it’s important for us to reach out and to know how each of us is doing as human beings.”
Approximately 80 people participated in the first two scheduled weekly forums on Zoom recently with a variety of questions asked, according to a media release. Many came from student submissions as well as direct questions from students who have reached out.
“As (student) leaders on campus, one of our important missions is to communicate with the students,” Santiago said.
Adapting to virtual classes was addressed during the forums. The change to online, which began March 23, has worked well for many students, while others have experienced challenges. Several staff and faculty members offered advice to students during the forums.
Michele Gill, interim vice president of educational services, encouraged students to speak with their instructors to ensure they get the help they need.
“If you reach out to your instructors, they will know you are having some struggles,” she said. “They will also be working with students, especially those in those hands-on areas ... to make sure you don’t get behind.”
Gill’s comments were echoed by SLA member Anjolena Hampton.
“I have reached out to several of my instructors, and they have been very generous to let me do an assignment after a due date or something like that,” Hampton said. “Just reach out to your instructors and tell them what is going on — that can go a long way. Don’t be afraid to do that because they will be there for you.”
All of the instructors who spoke during the forums said they have been working hard to make sure their students have what they need to complete their assignments and finish the academic year, according to the media release.
Cara Hohne, a business instructor, said she creates a weekly video and walks through all the information so her students have what they will need for their classes.
“That way, I am hoping that I handle a lot of questions that students have. But the key piece is, students have to watch that video,” Hohne said. “That is the one thing students have to remember — I am here to help and I will answer every question, but they have to do their part and reach out. I am here to help students be successful and not be part of the reason why they are not going to finish.”
Matt McCarthy, criminal justice program director, said students need to be frank with their instructors.
He said faculty need to understand that students are having problems. McCarthy and his colleagues are hearing all kinds of things — meaning that students need to be upfront with them, he said.
“You have been with us for a semester to a year, so we know who you are right now,” McCarthy said. “Be honest with us and don’t be embarrassed. Just be upfront. That’s the best opportunity for us to help you out.”
Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services, said there are additional options for students to reach out. One is a form on the Northeast website that allows them to request assistance.
“If you’re not sure how or where to ask a question, click the request assistance link and fill out a form seeking support,” Nipp said. “We have to know if you are struggling so we can help you. We’ll then get back to you with assistance and information.”
Northeast’s student support services will continue to be available through the semester. Many faculty members have virtual office hours for students to drop in and check in with their instructors. The college’s tutoring center and writing clinic are also operating through Zoom.
In addition, all first-year advisers are meeting with students via Zoom, by telephone and other avenues to assist them in their summer and fall schedules.
Disability services staff are checking in with their students while the Career Services Office is working with students on their résumés and mock interviews, as well as connecting them to their next employment opportunity.
Some students also expressed concern over the added stress of working more hours at their jobs while having to adjust to their new life with online classes.
Santiago said a few students have felt they are getting more assignments in their classes, “but really, we have to hone in on our own organizational skills and just plan out every class.”
Forum participants also addressed the impact the pandemic has played on Northeast’s educational values this semester. Both students and faculty members stressed that more good than bad would come out of this crisis when it’s all over, according to the media release.
“It’s a lot of ‘what ifs,’ a lot of frustration and emotions that I’m going through, but I think it can turn into a positive,” said an applied technology student. “I was so negative at first, but then the more I thought about it, I am able to go into my internship early and actually get a lot of hands-on experience.”
Anthony Beardslee, media arts/audio recording instructor, said he has told his students that the “odd upside” to all of this is that this time in their lives could benefit them greatly.
“This can be the case for any profession, really, but what employers are looking for are people to be resilient and to be able to adapt when things don’t go right,” Beardslee said. “So when everything goes bonkers, can you still get things together to get the job done? At some point in a job interview, you’re going to be asked ‘name a time when you were able to overcome a challenge?’ Here it is.”