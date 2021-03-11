Students enrolled in Northeast Community College’s veterinary technology program received their white lab coats and pins during a special ceremony recently in Norfolk.
Members of the Class of 2021 received their veterinary technician pins and members of the Class of 2022 were awarded a monogrammed white coat to mark acceptance into the program, according to a college media release. The ceremony in the college’s Lifelong Learning Center was limited to only the students in attendance because of COVID-19.
The veterinary technology program is designed to prepare entry-level veterinary technicians through classroom study, laboratory and clinical practice with fundamental veterinary technician skills.
Dr. Kassie Wessendorf, veterinary technology instructor, said the students should be proud of the way they had to adapt and overcome challenges they faced in their education in the midst of the pandemic.
“Veterinary medicine is a field where challenges are thrown our way daily,” she said. “You have proven that you cannot only meet those challenges, but rise above them and not let them slow you down.”
Leah Barrett, Northeast president, said the ceremony marks a time for the students to take pause to celebrate what they have achieved. She told students that taking the time allows them to stay focused on their goal of becoming an employed veterinary technician.
“You are needed in our animal hospitals, our veterinary clinics, our animal shelters, our labs and in the industries that are a critical path in the supply chain to bring food to our world,” Barrett said. “Your career paths may differ, but you will uphold your oath dedicated to promote the ethical treatment of animals, limit their suffering and ensure the public health. You have chosen a very noble profession that truly has an impact in your neighborhood, in our state and in our world.”
The sophomore students receiving their pins at the ceremony were: Esmeralda Arreguin, Newman Grove; Erika Burritt, Osceola; Erin Clocker, Norfolk; Laurel Driver, Hartington; Katrina Enderson, Columbus; Breanna Fahrenholz, Stuart; Maddison Hyde, Gibbon; Mariah Jensen, Gresham; Courtney Mangus, Fullerton; Zia Moore, Oakdale; Megan Pfohl, Lincoln; Mia Scott, Columbus; Olivia Stillman, Hooper; and Haley Thompson, Comstock.
Out-of-state sophomores include Hannah Bobeldyke, Ranger Gunville, Justine Hartmann, Josephine Jonas, Dara Ness and Samantha Whitney from South Dakota.
In-state veterinary technology students who received their white coats were: Taylor Bolling, Clearwater; Kirsten Cooley, Kearney; Kirin DeWitt, Lincoln; Tarah Evans, Columbus; Mariah Frevert, Wayne; Gicelle Garcia-Barraza, Hastings; Mariah Klameth, Lincoln; Kaylee Kruml, Sargent; Aislinn Melo, Lexington; Ellie Navrkal, Wayne; Rachel Schindler, Norfolk; Amanda Summers, Norfolk; Connor Tate, Kennard; Hadley Wiemer, Geneva; Madison Wieseler, Hartington; Bobbi Winkelbauer, Randolph; and Courtney Yawn, Pierce.
Out-of-state students were Hayley Bland, Julianna Larson, Whitney Podhradsky, Erin Sommer, Emily Stukel and Jasmine Tschetter from South Dakota. Sam Sauer and Katie Vander Stoep were both from Iowa.
The ceremony may be viewed again and is available for download at team1sports.com/northeastcc/ under the On Demand tab.