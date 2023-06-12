Drawing may not be Yovany Carrillo’s favorite activity, but others may beg to differ on the recent Northeast Community College graduate’s artistic abilities. A drawing of his of a young woman was selected as the featured cover art on the college’s “Voices Out of Nowhere” publication.
“Voices Out of Nowhere,” an anthology that dates to the 1970s, is a collection of student artwork, creative writing and photography that is published annually by students in the editing and publishing class under the supervision of Bonnie Johnson-Bartee, English instructor.
“Honestly, when it comes to art, I really don’t like doing it. I’m not kidding; I only draw when I have a strong emotion,” Carrillo said. “As far as this image, I must have been feeling a little bit melancholy when I drew it in high school. No one knows what someone is going through at any given time.”
Carrillo, who is from Madison, argues that no one knows what the girl in the image may be dealing with, and he’s seen a range of reactions to his work.
“Some people see that she is dancing, and others see that she is crying.”
He said the colors he used in the image reflect emotion as they do in all of his drawings. While he did have a “reference” for the image, the concept is all original. Although Carrillo doesn’t plan to make a career out of being an artist, he said drawing would always be with him, “but only when I feel a strong emotion. Because that’s where I get my patience.”
Carrillo graduated from Northeast in May with an associate of arts degree in criminal justice. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to continue his education as a business administration major with a concentration in finance. He looks forward to pursuing his dream of working for a federal agency.
All works in “Voices Out of Nowhere” are judged by published poets and writers and staff from the Norfolk Arts Center for inclusion in the publication. Carrillo was announced as this year’s cover artist at Northeast’s annual arts expo. Students in art, creative writing, theater and media arts participated in the event. A performance of the play “Almost, Maine” by Northeast students and community members concluded the expo.
Free copies of “Voices Out of Nowhere” may be picked up at the Northeast Library in Union 73 on the Norfolk campus.