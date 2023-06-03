SOUTH SIOUX CITY — A first-generation student who graduated from Northeast Community College in May has embraced college and everything it has to offer. In fact, Yatziri Loya Barraza is leaving with two degrees and plans to pursue additional education. She wants to eventually open her own business as a certified public accountant.
Loya Barraza of South Sioux City was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Blanca Barraza and Victor Alvidrez and grew up there until her family moved to Nebraska 10 years ago. She has earned associate of arts and associate of science degrees at Northeast and will transfer to the University of South Dakota to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Her ambition to obtain a bachelor’s degree in accounting comes from her career aspirations and goals she has set for herself.
“I really enjoy working with numbers, and I knew I wanted to base my career off of that,” Loya Barraza said.
When asked where she finds motivation or inspiration to achieve what she has, she had one person in mind. “My mom is the biggest inspiration to me, because she left everything that she knew behind to come to the United States to give me a better life.”
Although she took classes on Northeast’s extended campus in South Sioux City, Loya Barraza made efforts to be a part of as many activities on the Norfolk campus as often as she could, even if it meant going out of her way to make it work. She was always willing to meet up for a TRIO program event and participated in ways that worked for her, playing a huge part in growing the TRIO community.
TRIO is a federally funded program that assists income-eligible individuals, first-generation college students and those with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline to post-baccalaureate programs. It also focuses on career exploration, cultural and social enrichment, and self-awareness.
In the classroom, Loya Barraza thrived and excelled, with a cumulative GPA of 3.97, demonstrating that her academics are extremely important to her. She has balanced her social, work and academic life at a high level, and she has found success in all of them.
Based on her high grade point average, she was invited to join Northeast’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society Tau Chi chapter. Additionally, she was among six Northeast students named to the 2023 Nebraska PTK All-State Academic Team.
Loya Barraza found a strong group of individuals who have supported her along the way. She cited three Northeast employees who made a positive impact on her — Lori McClaren, business instructor, and Matthew Sazama and Josh Becker, TRIO advisers.
“Yatziri is responsible, organized, articulate, exceedingly driven, and a personable young adult. She is always prepared and was ready for class,” McClaren said. “As a South Sioux City High School graduate, she was chosen by Great West Casualty Co. to participate in their program, ‘Insure Your Future.’ In exchange for receiving two years of paid tuition and fees, she received a two-year paid internship that will end this spring.”
McClaren said as a student, Loya Barraza has been a servant leader and has continually put the team first before herself. She said she strives for high grades and balances work, grades, and home life well.
For her commitment to her education, Loya Barraza was named TRIO Student of the Month for April. Each month of each semester, a participating TRIO student has been selected for the award based upon their work in TRIO and in other activities on campus or in the community. Award winners receive a plaque and have their photo placed in the “TRIO Program Student of the Month” achievement recognition board.
Sazama has enjoyed working with Loya Barraza. He said he had the opportunity to get to know her during her first semester when she went on a tubing trip to Colorado and served as his co-pilot in a van with eight other students.
“Yatziri has such an honest and personable disposition; it made the weekend round trip a breeze. I knew I had a great student when she took the initiative to get to know the other students on the trip and encouraged everyone in a positive way to face their fears on the water,” Sazama said. “... She always came prepared and made my job quite easy. I will miss her friendly smile and look forward to hearing of all her future successes.”
Becker has been impressed with Loya Barraza’s work ethic during her time at Northeast.
“Yatziri has such a warm and endearing personality, and she is an extremely intelligent young woman,” Becker said. “She is one of the most driven, compassionate, and hard-working students that I have had the opportunity to work with. I have no doubt that she will achieve the goals she has set for herself.”