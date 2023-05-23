Northeast focuses on disability services

Following Monday’s informational meeting at Northeast Community College for those interested in disability services, a virtual option will be later this summer on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m., for those who were unable to attend in person.
This event will inform incoming students and their families of the services offered by the disability services staff.
Mary Balaski, director of disability services, said incoming students diagnosed with a disability or those who believe they might have a disability would benefit from learning more about the various accommodations, services and support provided by or coordinated through disability services.
“Participating in this meeting is an important step toward preparing students for a successful college experience,” Balaski said. “According to the bureau of labor statistics, students with disabilities achieve greater success at a community college.”
Incoming and current Northeast students with chronic health conditions, as well as students who have benefited from special education programs or were served under 504 plans in high school, are encouraged to participate. Any individuals who have an ongoing medical condition that may affect their participation in their college coursework and/or employment also are encouraged to take advantage of the virtual option.
At the meeting, incoming students were informed of procedures to follow to receive accommodation that will allow them to fully participate in courses, services and activities. Current Northeast students shared information about accommodations, academic supports and assistive technology they have used to remove and/or work around barriers as they navigate college.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about Northeast’s Disability Services office, visit northeast.edu/support-services/disability-services.