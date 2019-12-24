A member of the faculty at Northeast Community College has been recognized as the nation’s top educator in his field.
The American Welding Society (AWS) presented its Howard E. Adkins Memorial Membership Award to John Knapp during the association’s 100th annual meeting and 68th annual AWS International Welding Show in Chicago, which attracted more than 35,000 attendees recently, according to a media release.
Knapp worked in private industries for seven years and has served as an educator since 1988. He has been at Northeast since 2011 and serves as a welding coordinator/instructor. In the time he has been at the college, enrollment in the welding technology program has doubled in size.
The award is sponsored by Wilma Adkins and her family and presented as a means of recognizing high school, trade school, technical institute and community college instructors whose teaching activities advance their students’ knowledge of welding. Knapp is the only recipient of the award this year.
In her nomination letter, Shanelle Grudzinski, dean of applied technology at Northeast, praised Knapp’s impressive career.
“Not only has Mr. Knapp been instrumental in developing and initiating curriculum changes and facility expansions, he remains influential in the development of opportunities in 21st century technologies for students in areas of robotic welding and welding processes,” Grudzinski said. “He also offers techniques that showcase the advancement of science, technology and applications in the welding field.”
Grudzinski also noted Knapp’s dedication to his students’ success.
“Mr. Knapp has mastered the art of being firm but fair, having rules yet maintaining relationships and, most importantly, encouraging his students to try harder and achieve more for the betterment of themselves, their community and the welding industry.”
Knapp is active in the local Section 81 of the American Welding Society. He has been responsible for the design of numerous welding facilities in Nebraska and Oklahoma and was also instrumental in beginning the first accredited test facility in Oklahoma.
In promoting the manufacturing fabrication industries and the image of welding, Knapp serves on the Nebraska AWS Board of Directors and the AWS SENSE (Schools Excelling through National Skills Education) Committee. He is also helping to revise the welding curriculum for the National Center for Construction Education and Research and the Multistate Academic and Vocational Curriculum Consortium.