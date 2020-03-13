Northeast Community College campus NDN
Courtesy photo

Northeast Community College is extending its winter break to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The college announced on its website Thursday evening that winter break for students would be extended until Sunday, March 22. Faculty and staff will report back to campus Monday.

“The college has moved into a planning and response phase in dealing with the local and regional impact of COVID-19,” said Leah Barrett, college president, in an official statement Thursday night. “Our team has been working all day to identify the Northeast response for the next 7-10 days.”

Northeast’s extension follows several Northeast Nebraska public and private school closings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other universities, such as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University and Doane University have canceled in-person classes for the rest of the semester.

Students who are residing in Northeast campus housing are being encouraged to return to their permanent residences. Students who are unable to leave will still have access to residence halls and food service.

All Northeast events and activities, along with those that are being held at any one of the college's locations by external groups are suspended after Friday through Sunday, March 22.

Wayne State College announced on its website Thursday that there are no extensions or class cancellations. Classes will resume Monday as the college’s mid-term break ends Friday.

