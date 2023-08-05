Northeast Community College has announced it is partnering with Bellevue University to offer tuition assistance benefits to its staff and faculty interested in continuing their education.
Through the new collaboration, tuition assistance will be provided to Northeast staff and faculty members and their families in the amount of up to $5,250 per year for full- and part-time employees; and up to $3,000 for immediate family members. This is in addition to tuition assistance funds provided to staff and faculty by Northeast.
Northeast and Bellevue University already partner to serve Northeast students. Bellevue University paves the way for Northeast and other community college graduates to earn their bachelor’s degrees by honoring a student’s entire associate degree and applying it toward their undergraduate degree program. The partnership ensures students who are earning their bachelor’s degree are able to continue working and living in their communities.
Employees and their family members may choose from Bellevue University’s 50-plus bachelor’s degrees and nearly 30 master’s degrees that are offered 100% online.
For more information on the new partnership, Northeast employees may contact Amanda Avidano at aavidano@bellevue.edu or 402-690-9698.