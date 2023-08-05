Northeast Community College has announced it is partnering with Bellevue University to offer tuition assistance benefits to its staff and faculty interested in continuing their education.

Through the new collaboration, tuition assistance will be provided to Northeast staff and faculty members and their families in the amount of up to $5,250 per year for full- and part-time employees; and up to $3,000 for immediate family members. This is in addition to tuition assistance funds provided to staff and faculty by Northeast.

Northeast and Bellevue University already partner to serve Northeast students. Bellevue University paves the way for Northeast and other community college graduates to earn their bachelor’s degrees by honoring a student’s entire associate degree and applying it toward their undergraduate degree program. The partnership ensures students who are earning their bachelor’s degree are able to continue working and living in their communities.

Employees and their family members may choose from Bellevue University’s 50-plus bachelor’s degrees and nearly 30 master’s degrees that are offered 100% online.

For more information on the new partnership, Northeast employees may contact Amanda Avidano at aavidano@bellevue.edu or 402-690-9698.

Tags

In other news

State auditor finds falsified documents during NPS financial review

State auditor finds falsified documents during NPS financial review

Following the resignation this week of Bill Robinson as associate superintendent with Norfolk Public Schools, state auditor Mike Foley issued a letter on Thursday morning regarding the results of an audit into NPS finances and the alleged falsification of documents in an effort to receive fu…

Arrest follows release on bond

Arrest follows release on bond

Kelly Red Tomahawk, 37, was arrested by Madison County sheriff's deputies on Thursday, less than 12 hours after being released on bond on charges related to witness tampering and terroristic threats.

Waves grow up to 13 feet tall in California as Earth warms

Waves grow up to 13 feet tall in California as Earth warms

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Waves are getting bigger and surf at least 13 feet tall is becoming more common off California’s coast as the planet warms, according to innovative new research that tracked the increasing height from historical data gathered over the past 90 years.