An upcoming groundbreaking event at Northeast Community College will not be a typical groundbreaking.
Instead of bare ground and a two-dimensional floor plan, those attending will see buildings rising up out of the former farmland on Thursday, Sept. 10, according to a college media release.
The shovels of dirt turned at the 10 a.m. ceremony near the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk will not be the first soil moved in the construction area. Dirt work on the site began the first week of April, and construction is well underway on the veterinary technology building and the combination farm operations building and large animal handling facility located at the new Acklie Family College Farm north of the existing facility.
“We had hoped to have this ceremony in the spring, just before construction work started,” said Leah Barrett, Northeast president. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 made that impossible. The pandemic interfered with our plans to celebrate the five years of hard work it took to bring this plan from the discussion stage to construction, but on Thursday the 10th, we will celebrate this accomplishment and the efforts of donors, volunteers, faculty and staff.”
Barrett will be one of the speakers at the groundbreaking, which will be outdoors, weather permitting.
Others sharing their excitement about the Nexus project will include Northeast board of governors member Jeff Scherer; Tracy Kruse, associate vice president for development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation; Nexus campaign co-chairs Jeanne Reigle and Russ Vering, and vet tech student Dara Ness.
Two special announcements are planned during the groundbreaking ceremonies. Those attending are urged to practice social distancing, and face masks will be required. Refreshments will be served.
For those unable to attend, a virtual groundbreaking will be available. In addition to the live-streaming of the event, a link to video comments from donors, volunteers, staff and students is located on the site agwaternexus.com. The live-streaming also will be available at https://team1sports.com/northeastcc/.
“Even those able to join us at the live event will want to check out the virtual site,” Kruse said. “It has comments that will not be heard at the groundbreaking ceremony, and the video of the ag faculty breaking ground is worth a visit to the site.”