Northeast Community College’s 10th day enrollment report — a measure used by a number of higher education institutions to capture opening enrollment data each semester — showed increases in dual enrollment students again this year, with overall enrollment estimated to be stable across the board, according to information shared at the college board of governor’s meeting on Thursday.
The report compared current enrollment to 10th day enrollment in the fall 2022 semester, which was the highest the college has recorded in 10 years.
The college had 4,781 students enrolled on the 10th day of this year’s fall semester with an estimated 590 students yet to be enrolled in the college’s job training and safety courses. With these additional students enrolled, the college is estimated to be up 127 students from fall 2022 semester.
The college’s credit hours are estimated at 45,580, up from 45,389 credit hours from the fall 2022 semester. The head count is estimated to be up 2.42% from last year, with credits estimated to be up 0.42% over last year.