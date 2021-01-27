Four Northeast Community College faculty and staff members were recognized with awards from U.S. Bank during the college’s recent in-service.
The U.S. Bank Great Performer Awards annually honor employees who have been nominated by their peers for their outstanding contributions to the college. The awards have been presented by the bank, or its predecessor institutions, since 1993, according to a Northeast release.
This year’s honorees and their awards include: Heidi Merritt, nursing instructor; Brock Soderberg, EMT and paramedic programs instructor; Merri Schneider, director of Northeast’s extended campus in O’Neill; and Kevin Furstenau, network cabling and systems technician.
Heidi Merritt
In her nomination, Merritt has been described as an extraordinary professional, mentor, teacher and peer.
“The atmosphere of Heidi’s classroom is energetic, and she has special qualities that keep her students engaged and excited to learn. She demonstrates her outstanding qualities in her everyday actions. She is certainly a student advocate and is congenial and approachable. Heidi makes every effort to ensure that her students are successful and that they have every opportunity available to make them successful.”
Brock Soderberg
Soderberg has been teaching in both of the EMT and Paramedic programs over the past three years and is described as an outstanding instructor who is well-liked by his students. In his nomination, Soderberg is called reliable, punctual and always comes prepared for class.
"Brock is very knowledgeable and comes to the program with over eight years of experience as a paramedic with the Norfolk Fire Division. He continues to practice full time in his field. Brock puts substantial time into developing lessons and activities to strengthen the concepts he is teaching. The quality of his instruction is reflected in the fact his students have a very high pass rate (nearing 100%) with the national registry EMT and paramedic exams upon completion of his courses."
Merri Schneider
"There is definitely something about Merri," one of Schneider's 19 nominators said. Schneider, who has served as director of the O'Neill extended campus for 14 years, wears multiple hats in her position.
"A director is a recruiter, adviser, financial aid support staff, scheduler, facility manager, community liaison and technology support, to name a few. Merri always performs all these tasks with a smile." according to the nominator. "She illuminates a positive, can-do attitude that is contagious. Her quick wit and friendly demeanor make Merri a friend to all."
Schneider is described as kind and humble who doesn't seek attention or be recognized. She is well connected and respected across the region. Another nominator, a superintendent in an area school district, said Schneider works hard every day to make Northeast’s O'Neill extended campus the best it can be.
Kevin Furstenau
Furstenau is described as the epitome of a great employee. His nominator said he comes to work everyday with a positive attitude and has the ability to make everyone smile or laugh on a daily basis. In his role, Furstenau single-handedly wired most of the newer buildings on the Norfolk campus.
His nominator said, “This includes all the drops for the college’s new telephone system, the wiring for the new remote teaching set up in a former office area, the drops and boxes for a new print management installation, and any drops for new or moving office equipment; the list could go on and on.”
The nominator said Furstenau’s name was submitted for the recognition as many “great employees” are not always on the front line.
Service milestones
In addition to the U.S. Bank Awards, another 75 service year milestones were noted by employees for their commitment to the college.
Employees recognized were: 45 years: Debb Strate; 40 years: Ann Lund; 35 years: Loretta Brabec, Pam Schwartz, Vern Seier; 30 years: Sandy Hilliges, Connie Sixta; 25 years: Donna Andrew, Michael Lynch, Bowdie Otte, Diane Reikofski, Kathy Schwartzer, Kelly Wemhoff; 20 years: R.J. Bichlmeier, Betty Bollwitt, Gregg Dahlheim, Brandi Fuchs, Matt Johnson, Matt McCarthy, Stacie McCarville, Tom McKeon, Renee Peters, Shawn Sayers, Karen Spray, Bernie Thyen, Brad Vogt, Misty Wortman;
15 years: Mary Balaski, Colleen Barnes, Anthony Faust, Michela Keeler-Strom, Carissa Kollath, Linda Luikens, Julie Melnick, Kristi Rastede, Lisa Reifenrath, Brandi Rossman, Dawn Smith, Irina Weitzmann; 10 years: Brian Anderson, Cindy Bowers, Rachel Casselman, Taylor Christiansen, Ryan Cook, Mandy DeLancey, ViVi Freudenburg, Heather Gregory, Steve Hedell, Terri Heggemeyer, Monique Ketteler, Faye Kilday, Mary Nelson, Amanda Nipp, Melissa O'Connor, Jenny Schwede, Lindsay Spiegel, Andrea Suhr, Trisha Thelander, Curtis Wilken, Kenny Wurdinger; Five years: Kristina Becker, James Brauer, Sonny Corkle, Paige Erickson, Sarah Fuerhoff, Erin Kucera, Michelle Kuehner, Crystal Hollmann, Vern Hood, Dan Radenz, Kendra Ranslem, Curtis Reese, Sarah Sellin, Kathy Timmerman, Iris Woodhead.
Retirees honored
Another 19 employees who have retired over the past year-and-a-half were recognized for their contributions to the college. They include: Sharlene Anson, custodian; Maureen Baker, director of student conduct; R.J. Bichlmeier, electrical, construction and control instructor; John Blaylock, executive vice president; Beverly Cleveland, custodian; Alan Darnall, automotive technology instructor; Kathleen Donnelly, psychology/sociology instructor; Verna Ferris, custodian; Mary Louise Foster, director of library services; Janet Heberer, associate director of business services; Cal Lamprecht, instructor, automotive technology; Roger Nelson, utility line instructor; Kurt Pytleski, horticulture/golf coach instructor; Wendell Rhode, custodial supervisor; Nick Schapmann, maintenance; Ronnie Smith, maintenance technician in South Sioux City; Jean Stacken, custodian; and Nancy Staub, executive assistant for finance and facilities.