Four Northeast Community College faculty and staff members were recognized with awards from U.S. Bank during the college’s spring semester in-service recently.
The U.S. Bank Great Performer Awards annually honor Northeast employees who have been nominated by their peers for their outstanding contributions to the college. The awards have been presented by the bank, or its predecessor institutions, since 1993.
This year’s honorees and their awards include Lisa Guenther, early childhood education instructor (full-time faculty); Robert Stout, welding instructor at Northeast in O’Neill (part-time faculty); Ed Lewis, truck driving trainer (professional managerial); and Erika Rupprecht, student activities coordinator (classified staff).
Lisa Guenther
According to one nominator, there isn’t a kinder or more caring person than Lisa Guenther. This can be demonstrated by the compassion she exhibits in her work with her early childhood education students.
“As a club adviser, Lisa is always working to provide her students with opportunities to connect and engage in the community and grow as early childhood professionals,” the nominator said. “When COVID sent everyone into remote virtual learning, she continued to engage with her students and the student body. Her students love her and learn so much patience, understanding and development tools from her as an instructor and club adviser.”
Since Guenther began at Northeast as a full-time instructor in 2019, she has become involved in several groups, such as the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative, that are working to resolve issues such as low pay and a lack of qualified employees in the early childhood arena.
In addition to serving students, Guenther regularly volunteers in sharing her knowledge and experience with other instructors by leading or co-leading sessions for faculty or by meeting with them one-on-one.
Robert Stout
Anyone who has taken a welding class at Northeast’s extended campus in O’Neill has described Stout as enthusiastic, extremely knowledgeable about his trade, easygoing and able to relate to everyone. As a Northeast alumnus, he often speaks highly about the college’s welding program.
Stout began teaching part time for Northeast while he was working a full-time job, which required him to travel out of the area most of the week throughout the year. After spending his work week away from home, he didn’t hesitate to agree to teach for Northeast on Fridays, even offering a short-term evening class on Friday nights each spring.
“Robert truly enjoys sharing his knowledge of welding and inspires many high school students by opening their eyes to career opportunities available in the industry,” according to his nomination. “He takes great pleasure in hearing feedback from his students and keeps in touch with high school students after they have moved on to college.”
When he is not in the classroom, Stout is recruiting young individuals into the profession by reaching out to schools and the community. He coordinates industry tours for students at locations they may not be aware of to open their minds and perspectives to the many opportunities a career in welding can yield.
Ed Lewis
“Ed Lewis is highly deserving of recognition through the U.S. Bank Great Performer Award for his unceasing contributions of time, energy and industry knowledge in advancing the interests of students, Northeast Community College and the truck driving industry itself,” his nomination reads. “His knowledge of the industry along with his ability to identify a problem and quickly find a solution is why so many students and companies in our region are successful in the truck driving industry.”
Lewis devotes considerable time and energy to improving Northeast’s truck driving program that had led to equal access opportunities across the college’s 20-county region. An example is his dedication to equity for all through his work to connect the truck driving program to English as a Second Language and Adult Education students to ensure opportunities for many who, on their own, would not be successful in the trucking industry.
“Ed’s influential leadership has helped advance Northeast’s mission and priorities in very specific ways. Dedication and leadership based on the foundation of personal experience and commitment helps to define Ed Lewis as a professional making him very deserving of this award.”
Erika Rupprecht
“Erika Rupprecht doesn’t know how to fail or how to not give 100% to everything she does,” her nominator said. “She has taken her role in student activities and accelerated it above and beyond what was expected.”
Rupprecht is said to always be looking for new ways to reach students to adapt social media and student activities’ outreach to them and continue to connect with them in creative ways. She is known to build one-on-one relationships with students and has made a significant impact in many of their lives. She is trusted, and others around her know she will get the job done and do it exceptionally well.
Rupprecht constantly works to improve student activity events to be more efficient, more exciting and more fun. On top of the many ways she has improved student activities, her dream to create a dance team when she was a student at Northeast came to fruition this past year.
Service milestones
Kathy Svik, vice president at U.S. Bank-Norfolk, was joined by Leah Barrett, college president, in presenting the awards.
In addition to the U.S. Bank Awards, another 63 service-year milestones were noted by employees for their commitment to the college.