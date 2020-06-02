Northeast Community College employees have come together to produce face masks for their colleagues as the college looks to start bringing some staff back to campus.
Many employees have been working remotely since late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cotton face masks are produced in two classrooms in the college’s Lifelong Learning Center on its Norfolk campus, which provides enough space for people to work either by themselves or in a small group, according to a Northeast media release.
Josh Becker, TRIO student support services program director, is assisting in the production of the masks and said the goal is to produce enough face masks for all faculty and staff.
“Volunteers began a test run earlier this week creating face masks that can be used by Northeast employees in the coming months. They have been working in two-hour blocks between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. cutting, sewing and putting together the masks. We gladly accepted whatever help they could offer,” Becker said. “We hope we can make available two to five masks for each employee.”
Pam Dahlheim, executive assistant in student services, is overseeing the project. She said it took a lot of effort to prepare for the event.
Employees purchased fabric featuring the Northeast colors from a local quilt shop, ordered the elastic, gathered the necessary sewing notions, set dates and times to make the masks and sought volunteers to assist with the project, she said.
Dahlheim said it was good to be able to see coworkers again after being connected through only email, phone calls or Zoom meetings for the past two months.
“The first day was so much fun,” she said. “It truly was a team effort, and we could not have made the masks without all of the volunteers. No matter what a person’s skillset was, we found a way for them to help out. We even got to know some coworkers a little better, since we don’t always get the opportunity to work one-on-one with them. There definitely was a lot of laughter in the room.”
Becker said they are looking to produce 2,060 masks and will be utilizing future dates to ensure the number is met.
Dahlheim said she is proud to be taking part in the effort.
“It was a great feeling to help organize this project and know that other coworkers wanted to help out. Realizing that these masks can help minimize the spread of the virus and keep staff safe and healthy is a good feeling,” she said. “Although we got a lot of masks made, we still have a lot to make.”